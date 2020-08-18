The Postmaster General Will Suspend Some Mail Changes Until After the Election

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

Amid allegations that the Trump administration is sabotaging United States Postal Service ahead of the November election, postmaster general Louis DeJoy announced Tuesday that he was suspending some of the recent controversial changes that have likely contributed to significant postal delays around the country.

“To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded,” DeJoy said in a statement.

This is a breaking news post. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.