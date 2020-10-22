For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

Let’s face it, we are all struggling. The devastation from the last four years, the pandemic, the climate crisis, the terrifying shredding of the norms we thought would somehow endure and protect our democracy, all seem to be heading for a day of reckoning on November 3. But, of course, the election is only the beginning. What about everything else? What are the next steps that we need to take in order to fix so many institutions, address such deep problems, create a future that is not mired in the mistakes of the past?

Every day, our reporters talk to some of the greatest experts in whatever field they happen to be covering. But for this project, we’d like to hear from young people, ages 16 and 17, who may not be able to vote, but who are definitely able to dream, plan, and imagine a much better world. If you are a young person in this age range, or if you know a young person—perhaps you’re a parent or a teacher or a friend—please ask them send us two of their very best ideas for repairing this country.

You could focus on climate change or COVID, politics or racial justice, police violence or our courts, the economy or whatever else you think will be crucial in order to mend the mess we’re in. Your ideas can be global or local. This is a chance to turn what you’ve been trying to explain to parents, or teachers, or even friends, into a concrete suggestion for us to share with other readers (who may even be your parents, teachers, and friends).

Fill out the form below with your two best ideas. We will go through them and invite a few of you to join us for a longer conversation. But rest assured, we will read all of your responses. And who knows, someone who actually has some power may be inspired by what you suggested and put this thought into action. You never know.