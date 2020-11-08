1 hour ago

George W. Bush Congratulates President-Elect Joe Biden

Most other prominent Republicans have refused to acknowledge Biden’s victory.

Former President George W. Bush speaks during the funeral service of the late Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) at Ebenezer Baptist Church on July 30, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Alyssa Pointer-Pool/Getty Images

Former President George W. Bush on Sunday congratulated President-elect Joe Biden, signaling his acceptance of the outcome of the election even while Donald Trump and his allies insist the election isn’t over.

“The challenges that face our country will demand the best of President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris—and the best of us all,” Bush said in a statement. “We must come together for the sake of our families and neighbors, and for our nation and its future.” 

Bush said he had spoken to both Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and wished them a successful administration. He also congratulated Trump on a hard-fought campaign and said that recounts and lawsuits should move forward to allow confidence in the election—but not to change its outcome. He ended by urging Americans to come together behind the new president. 

Bush becomes the highest profile Republican yet to acknowledge Biden’s victory. Thus far, Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah appear to be the only Republicans in the Senate to congratulate the next president. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, notably, has not. And Trump himself spent the morning on Twitter claiming, without evidence, that the election had been stolen from him through fraud. 

