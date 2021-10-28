Andrew Cuomo Has Been Charged With a Misdemeanor Sex Crime

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was charged with a misdemeanor sex crime on Thursday. The governor, who resigned in August after the state attorney general, Letitia James, released an explosive report finding he had sexually harassed current and former state employees, is charged with “forcible touching” stemming from an allegation that he fondled a woman without consent in the executive mansion last December.

BREAKING: Criminal complaint of Forcible Touching filed against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Here's the complaint. pic.twitter.com/IaBCPzEkB4 — Brett Davidsen (@whec_bdavidsen) October 28, 2021

According to the Washington Post, the complaint states that the former governor “did intentionally, and for no legitimate purpose, forcibly place his hand under the blouse shirt of the victim.” The governor’s actions, the complaint continues, were “for the purposes of degrading and gratifying his sexual desires, all contrary to the provisions of the statute.”

Cuomo was charged in Albany City Court. While the victim has not been identified, the allegations reportedly line up with those made by Brittany Commisso, a former executive assistant to the governor. Cuomo has denied Commisso’s allegations, claiming that she initiated or welcomed physical contact between them. Commisso forcefully rejected his explanation when she revealed her identity this summer.

Cuomo, if convicted, would face a maximum sentence of one year behind bars or three years probation.