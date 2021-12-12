20 seconds ago

Texans Can Sue Abortion Providers? Californians Will Sue Gun Makers, Governor Says.

Newsom says he’ll copy Texas’ tactic to go after weapons.

Gavin Newsom at a Nov. 10 news conferenceSarah Reingewirtz/Getty Images

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter.

Texas lawmakers used an audacious strategy to get their controversial abortion law past the Supreme Court: empowering private citizens to sue abortion providers and anyone who “aids and abets” patients trying to obtain the procedure in the state after six weeks. But the lawmakers may not have anticipated what their law could inspire. Now, California Governor Gavin Newsom says that he plans to borrow the tactic to advance his own measure that would allow private citizens to sue gun manufacturers or people who sell assault weapons or so-called ghost guns.

In a statement on Saturday, Newsom’s office said his staff would work with the state’s attorney general and Democrats who control the state legislature to write a bill that allows state citizens to sue anyone who “manufactures, distributes, or sells an assault weapon or ghost gun kit or parts” in California. Newsom suggested damages of at least $10,000 per violation.

Newsom’s announcement is a bold political gambit likely to prove popular with progressive voters in his state and elsewhere. But it’s not immediately clear if it will work legally.

California has long banned the manufacture and sale of so-called assault style weapons, including semi-automatic rifles like the popular AR-15. A federal judge ruled in June that the state’s law is unconstitutional in an opinion in which he compared AR-15s to Swiss Army knifes. The ban remains in effect while the states appeals.

On Friday, the Supreme Court allowed Texas’ extreme law banning abortion after six weeks’ gestation to remain in effect. Critics of the Texas law, including Newsom, have previously complained the law was drafted to evade review in federal court, where it would otherwise have been blocked.

After criticizing the law, Newsom pivoted to borrowing from it to try and tamp down on gun violence. As he said in a statement Saturday: “If the most efficient way to keep these devastating weapons off our streets is to add the threat of private lawsuits, we should do just that.”

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and billionaire owners wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2021 demands.

payment methods

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and billionaire owners wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2021 demands.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate