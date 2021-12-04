The Parents of the Michigan School Shooter Are In Deep, Deep Trouble

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter

A judge in Michigan set a $500,000 bond each for James and Jennifer Crumbley, who have been charged with manslaughter after their 15-year-old son killed four students with a semiautomatic handgun at Oxford High School. Ethan Crumbley faces murder and terrorism charges.

The Crumbley parents were supposed to turn themselves in yesterday after prosecutors announced the manslaughter charges, but they instead withdrew $4,000 from an ATM and fled. They couple were found by police early Saturday morning hiding in commercial building in Detroit, 40 miles south of their home. Detroit police chief James White said at a press conference that the Crumbleys may have been attempting to flee to Canada.

As my colleague Mark Follman wrote on Friday, “the case against them is a first of its kind in a high-profile school shooting.”

The details of the criminal complaint against the Crumbleys, who pleaded not guilty on Saturday, paints an incredibly disturbing picture of how the parents encouraged their son’s gun use and may have overlooked his murderous plans, Follman writes: