While we were searching for photos, we came across this image of Brett Kavanaugh running.

We thought you should know that he ran the 2021 ACLI Capital Challenge 3 Mile Team Race in 24 minutes and 26 seconds (gun time).

Kavanaugh is a dedicated runner. Here are his times from previous years.

2011: 21:32

2012: 21:20

2013: 21:13

2014: 21:39

2016: 22:56

2017: 25:57

2018: 22:10

2019: 22:17

That’s all.

Interesting photo, right?

Abigail Weinberg contributed reporting.