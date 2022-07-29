Extreme Flooding in Kentucky Has Killed at Least 16 People

At least 16 people have been confirmed dead as a result of flooding in Kentucky, the New York Times reports. That number is “going to get a lot higher,” Gov. Andy Beshear warned about the death toll on Friday. Beshear said that it may be several weeks before the full scale of the damage is known.

Close to 300 people have been rescued so far. Search and rescue efforts are still ongoing. Many survivors of the flood are expected to “lose just about everything,” the governor said.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear discusses damage he's seen from severe flooding in his state, says it's "devastating." https://t.co/uLSHyF4acm pic.twitter.com/dYlSI3U4O9 — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 29, 2022

The flooding began after parts of Kentucky received more than 9 inches of rain over the course of 12 hours on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The damage was concentrated in eastern Kentucky, where President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster in 13 counties.

“We had to swim out and it was over my head. It was scary.” The death toll in the devastating flash floods that hit Kentucky this week has risen to 16 and is expected to increase as rescue efforts continue. Follow live updates. https://t.co/FclssI11Xk pic.twitter.com/JzXMXn4nFr — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 29, 2022

A record-breaking flood also hit St. Louis earlier this week, leaving one person dead. Both the Missouri and Kentucky floods resulted from what the Washington Post called “1-in-1,000 year rain events.” They are representative of the kind of extreme weather events that are becoming more common as a result of climate change.

The Times has highlighted a number of groups working to help flood victims that are accepting donations: