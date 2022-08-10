1 hour ago

A Photo Tour of Donald Trump’s Incredibly Bad, Shitshow Week

Even against the backdrop of Donald Trump’s historically bad weeks—which over the years have earned labels ranging from trainwrecks driven off cliffs to “terrible, horrible, no good, very bad”—this week manages to outdo itself.

On Monday, the FBI searched Trump’s Palm Beach residence, Mar-a-Lago. Then, Trump’s longstanding efforts to shield his tax returns looked shaky after the DC Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the House Ways and Means Committee had the right to access the closely guarded documents. Today, Trump appeared for a deposition before the New York attorney general’s office, which has been investigating his business practices. (He pleaded the Fifth, of course.) That’s three consecutive days from hell.

Of course, it’s only Wednesday, so the potential for more mess before the week closes feels unusually high. Let’s take a beat and see how Trump’s latest troubles are unfolding in photos:

Beep, beep. Super innocent man coming through. 

Greetings to the town that absolutely hates me.

Pleading the Fifth.

The scene outside Mar-a-Lago.

Superfans gather to greet their beleaguered leader.

Working it.

I don’t have photos of the search warrant that could explain a helluva lot and squash all the conspiratorial pontification going on; Trump presumably has a copy but hasn’t made it public. But if I did, I’d put that here. 

All photos courtesy of the fine folks at the Associated Press.

 

We've never been very good at being conservative.

And usually, that serves us well in doing the ambitious, hard-hitting journalism that you turn to Mother Jones for. But it also means we can't afford to come up short when it comes to scratching together the funds it takes to keep our team firing on all cylinders, and the truth is, we finished our budgeting cycle on June 30 about $100,000 short of our online goal.

This is no time to come up short. It's time to fight like hell, as our namesake would tell us to do, for a democracy where minority rule cannot impose an extreme agenda, where facts matter, and where accountability has a chance at the polls and in the press. If you value our reporting and you can right now, please help us dig out of the $100,000 hole we're starting our new budgeting cycle in with an always-needed and always-appreciated donation today.

payment methods

