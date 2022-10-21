January 6 Committee Formally Subpoenas Donald Trump

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

On Friday, the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol issued a subpoena for testimony and documents from former president Donald Trump, ordering him to appear before a panel of lawmakers next month. The subpoena requests that Trump hand over any legally relevant documents by November 4 and testify under oath on November 14.

Pursuant to a unanimous vote, the Select Committee issued a subpoena to former President Donald Trump for testimony and records relevant to the Select Committee’s investigation into the January 6th attack on the United States Capitol and its causes. — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) October 21, 2022

The Jan. 6 committee has reviewed thousands of witnesses and millions of documents piecing together the events before and during last year’s attack on the Capitol. They made clear that Trump is a “clear and present danger,” as my colleague David Corn wrote.

The committee vice chairwoman Liz Cheney and chairman Bennie G. Thompson released a letter addressed to the billionaire, stating that they’ve come to the conclusion that Trump played a “central role in a deliberate, orchestrated effort” to overturn the 2020 election.

In a letter to Mr. Trump, Chair @BennieGThompson and Vice Chair @RepLizCheney underscored Trump’s central role in a deliberate, orchestrated effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and block the transfer of presidential power. pic.twitter.com/rg7R37YE11 — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) October 21, 2022

Earlier this week, Cheney said that if Trump refused to comply legislators would “take the steps we need to take after that.”