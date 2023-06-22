1 hour ago

Atlanta Residents Could Soon Vote on Cop City

Organizers have less than 60 days to secure the signatures to force a vote in November.

Protesters gather outside Atlanta City Hall ahead of a council vote over whether to approve public funding for the construction of "Cop City," a proposed police and firefighter training center.Arvin Temkar/AP

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

On Wednesday, an Atlanta city clerk approved a referendum petition from opponents of the Public Safety Training Center—now perhaps better known as “Cop City”—which is slated to be built on 100 acres of forest in a neighboring part of DeKalb county. If organizers are able to get roughly 75,000 signatures in the next 58 days, Atlantans will have the opportunity to vote on whether to cancel the lease of the city-owned land for the project. If that referendum passes, activists will have successfully stopped Cop City.

The effort was announced the day after the Atlanta City Council voted 11-4 to approve $31 million in public funding for the center, following a marathon meeting that featured more than 13 hours of testimony from hundreds of protesters and lasted through the night until 5:30 in the morning. The actual price will be even higher. Because of a “leaseback agreement,” the city will pay the Atlanta Police Foundation—the group that would maintain the facility—$1.2 million a year for the next 30 years, putting the total public cost closer to $67 million. The rest of the money, another $60 million, will come from the APF, a non-profit organization that lobbies on behalf of the police department. 

Those in favor of the project—a bipartisan coalition that includes Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, as well as a majority of Atlanta’s Democratic-leaning city council and its Democratic mayor, Andre Dickens—say that current police training facilities are substandard and that Cop City is needed to boost police retention and morale. The ideologically diverse coalition that has formed in opposition argues that the center will further militarize the police and destroy a forest that has been called one of the four “lungs” of Atlanta in official city documents. 

To say that opponents of the project have been the subject of repression would be an understatement. In January, Georgia State Patrol shot and killed a protester named Manuel Esteban Paez Terán in a hail of bullets during a raid on the forest where activists had been camped out for months attempting to block construction. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that Teran shot at officers first, but as I wrote in April, the autopsy undermined that claim. Since then, according to the Guardian, 42 people protesting against Cop City have been arrested and charged with domestic terrorism. Some were charged with terrorism for destroying police and construction vehicles, others for merely appearing to associate with the Defend The Atlanta Forest movement. 

In May, three activists were charged with felony intimidation of an officer of the state for posting fliers that called a cop who participated in the January raid a “murderer.” Earlier this month, at least a dozen officers in SWAT gear raided a house in Atlanta that was a well known local organizing hub. They arrested three activists connected to the Atlanta Solidarity Fund, an organization that has paid protesters’ legal expenses. These activists were charged with charity fraud and money laundering—allegations they vehemently deny. 

The Cop City referendum was modeled on a similar, successful effort undertaken in Camden County, Georgia, to stop the construction of a proposed rocket launch site. That referendum, which passed overwhelming, was upheld by the Georgia Supreme Court. According to the Cop City journalistic watchdog group ATL Press Collective, organizers have 60 days to collect the required signatures—but they only have 58 days to do so if they hope to place it on the November 7 ballot. If they miss that deadline, the referendum could appear on the ballot in March. Paul Glaze, an organizer with Cop City Vote Coalition, told Atlanta’s 11Alive that more than 3,000 volunteers have signed up to collect signatures. 

On June 7, activists announced their campaign plan at a press conference that featured speakers from the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the Working Families Party. “The people need to have a voice on whether or not there is a cop city. The city council has failed over and over again to listen to the masses of people in Atlanta,” said Kamau Franklin, the founder of the local group Community Movement Builders, who spoke to Mother Jones in February. “We’re not contemplating failure. We’re contemplating what we do when we succeed and when we have to force the city to turn that forest back over to the people, and when we stop the city of Atlanta from militarizing its police to attack our community.”

A central question in the Cop City fight is whether or not most Atlanta residents actually want it built. In February, Mayor Dickens released a poll showing that 61 percent of respondents supported the public safety training facility and 26 percent opposed it. A separate poll in March by professors at Emory University found that just 48 percent supported it, while 46 percent opposed it.

In November, we may finally get an answer. 

WE'LL BE BLUNT.

We have a considerable $390,000 gap in our online fundraising budget that we have to close by June 30. There is no wiggle room, we've already cut everything we can, and we urgently need more readers to pitch in—especially from this specific blurb you're reading right now.

We'll also be quite transparent and level-headed with you about this.

In "News Never Pays," our fearless CEO, Monika Bauerlein, connects the dots on several concerning media trends that, taken together, expose the fallacy behind the tragic state of journalism right now: That the marketplace will take care of providing the free and independent press citizens in a democracy need, and the Next New Thing to invest millions in will fix the problem. Bottom line: Journalism that serves the people needs the support of the people. That's the Next New Thing.

And it's what MoJo and our community of readers have been doing for 47 years now.

But staying afloat is harder than ever.

In "This Is Not a Crisis. It's The New Normal," we explain, as matter-of-factly as we can, what exactly our finances look like, why this moment is particularly urgent, and how we can best communicate that without screaming OMG PLEASE HELP over and over. We also touch on our history and how our nonprofit model makes Mother Jones different than most of the news out there: Letting us go deep, focus on underreported beats, and bring unique perspectives to the day's news.

You're here for reporting like that, not fundraising, but one cannot exist without the other, and it's vitally important that we hit our intimidating $390,000 number in online donations by June 30.

And we hope you might consider pitching in before moving on to whatever it is you're about to do next. It's going to be a nail-biter, and we really need to see donations from this specific ask coming in strong if we're going to get there.

payment methods

WE'LL BE BLUNT.

We have a considerable $390,000 gap in our online fundraising budget that we have to close by June 30. There is no wiggle room, we've already cut everything we can, and we urgently need more readers to pitch in—especially from this specific blurb you're reading right now.

We'll also be quite transparent and level-headed with you about this.

In "News Never Pays," our fearless CEO, Monika Bauerlein, connects the dots on several concerning media trends that, taken together, expose the fallacy behind the tragic state of journalism right now: That the marketplace will take care of providing the free and independent press citizens in a democracy need, and the Next New Thing to invest millions in will fix the problem. Bottom line: Journalism that serves the people needs the support of the people. That's the Next New Thing.

And it's what MoJo and our community of readers have been doing for 47 years now.

But staying afloat is harder than ever.

In "This Is Not a Crisis. It's The New Normal," we explain, as matter-of-factly as we can, what exactly our finances look like, why this moment is particularly urgent, and how we can best communicate that without screaming OMG PLEASE HELP over and over. We also touch on our history and how our nonprofit model makes Mother Jones different than most of the news out there: Letting us go deep, focus on underreported beats, and bring unique perspectives to the day's news.

You're here for reporting like that, not fundraising, but one cannot exist without the other, and it's vitally important that we hit our intimidating $390,000 number in online donations by June 30.

And we hope you might consider pitching in before moving on to whatever it is you're about to do next. It's going to be a nail-biter, and we really need to see donations from this specific ask coming in strong if we're going to get there.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate