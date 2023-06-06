31 mins ago

Disabled Mississippians Now Face Even More Hurdles in Voting

A photo of a purple envelope of an absentee ballot and a teal pen next to it.

Tiffany Tertipes/Unsplash

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

This November, Mississippians will elect its next or re-elect the current  governor, but new restrictions on absentee ballots may restrict some disabled people from being able to vote. 

On March 22, incumbent Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican, approved Senate Bill 2358, under which only an election official, postal worker, family member or caregiver can return an absentee ballot, instead of friends, neighbors, or volunteers for voter services groups—who would face fines and up to a year’s incarceration for doing so.

The restrictions go into effect July 1, and the primaries for positions such as governor or state senator will take place Aug. 8.

Over two months after Reeves approved the bill, Disability Rights Mississippi, the League of Women Voters of Mississippi, and three Mississippi voters filed a federal lawsuit, claiming that the law restricts disabled Mississippians’ ability to receive assistance in voting.

“Voters—especially those with disabilities—depend on the assistance of community groups, friends, and neighbors,” said Peg Ciraldo, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Mississippi, in a statement. “Now these neighborly efforts are being criminalized, and Mississippi voters in need of assistance are being silenced.”

Disabled people across the United States have faced access issues with voting, with a study from U.S. Election Assistance Commission finding that around 11 percent of voters with disabilities encountered such obstacles in 2020. Absentee ballots, while they can be inaccessible to some disabled voters, such as Blind people, can help those who may face challenges with voting in person. This could include voting locations not having ramps, which are essential for wheelchair users.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Mississippi “also lacks basic pro-voter programs such as early voting, no-excuse absentee voting, and online voter registration.” If someone potentially qualifies to vote through an absentee ballot, they still have to fill out an application with a county clerk or their deputy as witness. 

Republicans who supported SB 2358 have largely argued that it protects the integrity of elections. However, there is no evidence that voting by mail is associated with electoral fraud.

Around one in three adults in the state lives with a disability, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in comparison to one in four adults nationally. Many of these people may be relying on the support of their community, including when it comes to voting. 

“Ensuring inclusive and accessible voting is the cornerstone of a thriving democracy,” said Greta Kemp Martin, the litigation director of  Disability Rights Mississippi, in a statement.

WE CAME UP SHORT.

We just wrapped up a shorter-than-normal, urgent-as-ever fundraising drive and we came up about $45,000 short of our $300,000 goal.

That means we're going to have upwards of $350,000, maybe more, to raise in online donations between now and June 30, when our fiscal year ends and we have to get to break-even. And even though there's zero cushion to miss the mark, we won't be all that in your face about our fundraising again until June.

So we urgently need this specific ask, what you're reading right now, to start bringing in more donations than it ever has. The reality, for these next few months and next few years, is that we have to start finding ways to grow our online supporter base in a big way—and we're optimistic we can keep making real headway by being real with you about this.

Because the bottom line: Corporations and powerful people with deep pockets will never sustain the type of journalism Mother Jones exists to do. The only investors who won’t let independent, investigative journalism down are the people who actually care about its future—you.

And we hope you might consider pitching in before moving on to whatever it is you're about to do next. We really need to see if we'll be able to raise more with this real estate on a daily basis than we have been, so we're hoping to see a promising start.

payment methods

WE CAME UP SHORT.

We just wrapped up a shorter-than-normal, urgent-as-ever fundraising drive and we came up about $45,000 short of our $300,000 goal.

That means we're going to have upwards of $350,000, maybe more, to raise in online donations between now and June 30, when our fiscal year ends and we have to get to break-even. And even though there's zero cushion to miss the mark, we won't be all that in your face about our fundraising again until June.

So we urgently need this specific ask, what you're reading right now, to start bringing in more donations than it ever has. The reality, for these next few months and next few years, is that we have to start finding ways to grow our online supporter base in a big way—and we're optimistic we can keep making real headway by being real with you about this.

Because the bottom line: Corporations and powerful people with deep pockets will never sustain the type of journalism Mother Jones exists to do. The only investors who won’t let independent, investigative journalism down are the people who actually care about its future—you.

And we hope you might consider pitching in before moving on to whatever it is you're about to do next. We really need to see if we'll be able to raise more with this real estate on a daily basis than we have been, so we're hoping to see a promising start.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate