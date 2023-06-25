Fox News Has an Interesting New Theory About the Wagner Group and Hunter Biden

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

As the international community sorts through the fallout of the short-lived rebellion by Russia’s powerful Wagner Group mercenary force—the most significant challenge to Vladimir Putin’s regime in more than two decades—some are apparently unimpressed by the stunning events.

In fact, according to Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo, the White House and the State Department have collaborated in drumming up “drama” in Russia in order to distract from what Bartiromo has labeled the real story of the week: new allegations surrounding Hunter Biden. Bartiromo told Fox & Friends on Sunday that she had even predicted that such an elaborate deflection scheme would be underway soon:

On Friday, I said, “Wow, what a blockbuster WhatsApp message [sent by Hunter Biden]. I’m sure there will be an enormous story over the weekend that the White House is gonna be pushing to take this story off of the front page.” And sure enough, we’ve got the State Department drumming up all the drama that took place over the weekend in Russia. So I don’t know if it’s gonna break through. The mainstream media has an excuse again not to cover it. They’re covering everything about Russia and the Wagner Group—as if it really matters to the US right now.

Bartiromo: The mainstream media has an excuse not to cover it. They’re covering everything about Russia and The Wagner Group as if it matters to the US right now pic.twitter.com/5nVpYy4sVe — Acyn (@Acyn) June 25, 2023

This theory is embarrassing, a snapshot of what happens when you’ve deep-fried your brain in a stew of conspiracy theories, outright lies, and Donald Trump’s hideousness for far too long. But it’s not a stretch to think that right-wing lawmakers could soon be pushing the same idea. After all, a sitting US senator appeared to suggest some sort of government-engineered plot to use last week’s submersible disaster to distract from the Hunter case. And that’s just one degree away from what some on the far right are pondering about what’s happening in Russia right now.