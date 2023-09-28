1 hour ago

Rich Americans Are Stiffing the Taxman to the Tune of $66 Billion

Sen. Ron Wyden want the IRS to go after every last one of them.

Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden.Tom Williams/Congressional Quarterly/Zuma

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

America’s rich deadbeats just won’t stop deadbeating.

On Thursday, Senate Finance Committee chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) revealed that his committee had IRS data for tax years 2017-2020 showing that more than 1.4 million wealthy Americans had neglected to file a federal return. All told, these shirkers potentially owe the government as much as $66 billion.

More than 10,000 of them, Wyden write in a letter to the IRS commissioner, were repeat offenders. “Perhaps most alarming,” he noted, “was the extraordinary amount of unpaid taxes owed by a small subset of ultra-wealthy non-filers.” They included 8,729 people who potentially owed more than $500,000 each—nearly 1,000 had incomes in excess of $1 million a year. The top 500 non-filers each year—2,000 all told—owed a combined $923 million, Wyden added, yet only two were under active criminal investigation and only 58 had been subjected to liens and levies.

The taxman, clearly, has a long way yet to go.

“I think Americans are rightfully concerned when very wealthy families use loopholes and accounting strategies to avoid paying their fair share,” Wyden told me via his staff. “The people in this letter didn’t even bother with any of that.”

Indeed, America’s oligarchs and their hired guns have become increasingly skilled at tax avoidance in recent decades, and have succeeded in shaping the tax code to their preferences. The deeply unpopular tax cuts Republican leaders shoehorned through Congress in 2017 were the result of an unprecedented lobbying frenzy by corporations and wealthy interests, and it paid off. The nonprofit Americans for Tax Fairness released a new report on Wednesday, based on Forbes data, noting that the wealth of US billionaires has swelled by 77 percent—$2.2 trillion—since the “Trump” tax cuts took effect. 

The default mode of the wealth protection industry (tax lawyers, money managers, estate planners, etc.) has always been to maximize investment returns while stiffing the government—mostly legally, but sometimes illegally. and often deploying strategies that fall into legal gray areas. And then, when the IRS pursues a civil action against a member of the wealthiest 0.001 percent, the legal firepower these billionaires wield in Tax Court (a real thing) can be overwhelming.

Even beyond all of that, a subset of super-rich Americans has wagered, thus far successfully, that they can simply ignore their tax obligations. Back in May 2020, the Treasury Department’s Inspector General for Tax Administration issued a report stating that nearly 880,000 “high income” non-filers owed the Treasury $46 billion for tax years 2014-2016, but that the IRS—whose budget congressional Republicans had systematically gutted—didn’t have the resources to collect. Fifteen percent of the non-filer cases had been closed without examination by IRS staffers, the report said, and another third weren’t even in line to be “worked.” 

In 2021, the IRS finally got a big funding infusion from Congress. It was vehemently opposed by Republicans, who launched a disinformation campaign to frighten the public and who have since tried to abolish the IRS (and income taxes) entirely. The Republicans did succeed, however, as part of a recent deal to raise the federal debt ceiling, in clawing back some of IRS enforcement cash—a move, ironically, that will add to the federal deficit, according to the Congressional Research Service.

But the IRS still has a substantial enforcement budget, and Wyden wants the agency to use it to go after every last millionaire non-filer. “Civil and criminal enforcement, as well as financial penalties like liens and levies could easily be used to collect the taxes and identify these tax cheats,” he told me, adding. “It appears now the IRS has changed their policy, and I hope they take steps to bring the population in the new data into compliance.”  

WE'LL BE BLUNT

It is astonishingly hard keeping a newsroom afloat these days, and we need to raise $253,000 in online donations quickly, by October 7.

The short of it: Last year, we had to cut $1 million from our budget so we could have any chance of breaking even by the time our fiscal year ended in June. And despite a huge rally from so many of you leading up to the deadline, we still came up a bit short on the whole. We can’t let that happen again. We have no wiggle room to begin with, and now we have a hole to dig out of.

Readers also told us to just give it to you straight when we need to ask for your support, and seeing how matter-of-factly explaining our inner workings, our challenges and finances, can bring more of you in has been a real silver lining. So our online membership lead, Brian, lays it all out for you in his personal, insider account (that literally puts his skin in the game!) of how urgent things are right now.

The upshot: Being able to rally $253,000 in donations over these next few weeks is vitally important simply because it is the number that keeps us right on track, helping make sure we don't end up with a bigger gap than can be filled again, helping us avoid any significant (and knowable) cash-flow crunches for now. We used to be more nonchalant about coming up short this time of year, thinking we can make it by the time June rolls around. Not anymore.

Because the in-depth journalism on underreported beats and unique perspectives on the daily news you turn to Mother Jones for is only possible because readers fund us. Corporations and powerful people with deep pockets will never sustain the type of journalism we exist to do. The only investors who won’t let independent, investigative journalism down are the people who actually care about its future—you.

And we need readers to show up for us big time—again.

Getting just 10 percent of the people who care enough about our work to be reading this blurb to part with a few bucks would be utterly transformative for us, and that's very much what we need to keep charging hard in this financially uncertain, high-stakes year.

If you can right now, please support the journalism you get from Mother Jones with a donation at whatever amount works for you. And please do it now, before you move on to whatever you're about to do next and think maybe you'll get to it later, because every gift matters and we really need to see a strong response if we're going to raise the $253,000 we need in less than three weeks.

payment methods

WE'LL BE BLUNT

It is astonishingly hard keeping a newsroom afloat these days, and we need to raise $253,000 in online donations quickly, by October 7.

The short of it: Last year, we had to cut $1 million from our budget so we could have any chance of breaking even by the time our fiscal year ended in June. And despite a huge rally from so many of you leading up to the deadline, we still came up a bit short on the whole. We can’t let that happen again. We have no wiggle room to begin with, and now we have a hole to dig out of.

Readers also told us to just give it to you straight when we need to ask for your support, and seeing how matter-of-factly explaining our inner workings, our challenges and finances, can bring more of you in has been a real silver lining. So our online membership lead, Brian, lays it all out for you in his personal, insider account (that literally puts his skin in the game!) of how urgent things are right now.

The upshot: Being able to rally $253,000 in donations over these next few weeks is vitally important simply because it is the number that keeps us right on track, helping make sure we don't end up with a bigger gap than can be filled again, helping us avoid any significant (and knowable) cash-flow crunches for now. We used to be more nonchalant about coming up short this time of year, thinking we can make it by the time June rolls around. Not anymore.

Because the in-depth journalism on underreported beats and unique perspectives on the daily news you turn to Mother Jones for is only possible because readers fund us. Corporations and powerful people with deep pockets will never sustain the type of journalism we exist to do. The only investors who won’t let independent, investigative journalism down are the people who actually care about its future—you.

And we need readers to show up for us big time—again.

Getting just 10 percent of the people who care enough about our work to be reading this blurb to part with a few bucks would be utterly transformative for us, and that's very much what we need to keep charging hard in this financially uncertain, high-stakes year.

If you can right now, please support the journalism you get from Mother Jones with a donation at whatever amount works for you. And please do it now, before you move on to whatever you're about to do next and think maybe you'll get to it later, because every gift matters and we really need to see a strong response if we're going to raise the $253,000 we need in less than three weeks.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate