1 hour ago

Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza Worsens Ahead of Expected Israeli Ground Offensive

A UN human rights expert warned of a “grave danger of mass ethnic cleansing” of Palestinians.

A child lying on a twisted sheet with a bandaged leg is unloaded from an ambulance on a stretcher.

An injured Palestinian child is rushed to a hospital after an Israeli airstrike.Abed Rahim Khatib/DPA, Zuma

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

The Israel Defense Forces has renewed evacuation orders for portions of Gaza as it prepares its announced plans for “coordinated attacks from the air, sea and land” in retaliation for last week’s Hamas attacks. Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to deteriorate as desperate families flee northern sections of the territory by car, bus, and on foot. According to the World Health Organization, the IDF has told Palestinian health workers to vacate 22 hospitals in the area, a measure the United Nations agency has said would be “a death sentence” for many patients.

On Saturday, a UN human rights expert warned of a “grave danger of mass ethnic cleansing” of Palestinians. “The United Nations and its Member States must intensify efforts to mediate an immediate ceasefire between the parties, before we reach a point of no return,” said Francesca Albanese, a UN special rapporteur for the Palestinian territories. “The international community has the responsibility to prevent and protect populations from atrocity crimes. Accountability for international crimes committed by Israeli occupation forces and Hamas must also be immediately pursued.”

“There is a grave danger that what we are witnessing may be a repeat of the 1948 Nakba, and the 1967 Naksa, yet on a larger scale. The international community must do everything to stop this from happening again,” Albanese explained. For Palestinians, the current forced displacement carries echoes of those historic episodes: the Nakba, literally meaning “catastrophe,” saw more than 700,000 Palestinians uprooted surrounding the establishment of the state of Israel; the Naksa, meaning “setback,” featured more expulsions and territorial seizures by Israel amid its war with neighboring Arab states. 

Since Hamas’ surprise attack on October 7 killing 1,300 Israelis and taking dozens of hostages, more than 2,300 residents of Gaza, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, have been killed by Israel’s bombing, including hundreds of children. The ministry says a further 9,700 people have been injured. On Thursday, the IDF issued an evacuation order for 1.1 million Palestinians to move out of northern Gaza within 24 hours amidst heavy airstrikes; the Israeli government has announced limited hours when they will refrain from attacks on southbound corridors.

Nearly half of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million is under 18 years old. In response to last weekend’s attacks, Israel’s minister of defense announced a “complete siege” of the territory, which is under the control of Hamas, and shuttered border crossings while cutting off food, water, and electricity. People in Gaza have been living under a 16-year blockade enforced by Israel, with the backing of Egypt.

“Evacuate south for your own safety and the safety of your families and distance yourself from Hamas terrorists who are using you as human shields,” an Israeli statement said. UN Secretary General António Guterrez has said the evacuation order is “dangerous and deeply troubling” and called on Israel to reconsider it. He also condemned the Hamas attacks, but noted they “do not justify responding with collective punishment of the Palestinian people.”

While the Huffington Post reported on Friday that the US State Department had instructed diplomats to call for neither “de-escalation” nor an “end to… bloodshed,” on Sunday morning, Biden administration National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told NBC that it was critical that “there be safe places for civilians to go that will not be subject to military bombardment, where they can be safe physically, and where they can have access to the essential food, water, medicine, shelter.” 

THANK YOU, MOTHER JONES READERS!

We just finished off our fall fundraising drive, and we were able to raise about $225,000 over three weeks to help make the reporting you get from Mother Jones possible. Thank you so much to everyone who pitched in! And thanks to everyone who didn't or simply can't, because Mother Jones wouldn't exist without people who read and share and care about our journalism.

It's unfathomably hard keeping a newsroom afloat these days, and we're grateful to have a community of readers whose donations make up about 75 percent of our funding. A broad base of community support is the only reason we're still standing. It's what allows us to do the type of journalism you turn to Mother Jones for in the first place: deep dives, big investigations, prioritizing and sticking with underreported beats, and bringing a fiery and fact-based voice that adds context to the day's news.

Unfortunately, that $225,000 haul means that we did come up about $28,000 short of our fall fundraising goal. That's rough, because we have zero wiggle room in our budget, and given how tough it is in the news business right now, we can't afford to fall behind like what happened last year—when we had to find $1 million to somehow cut, and still came up a bit short on the whole.

So even though we won't be doing another big fundraising push until December, we absolutely need to see a great many of you continue to pitch in and help make our reporting that doesn't follow the pack, and that is desperately needed right now, possible.

Bottom line: To raise the money it takes to keep Mother Jones charging hard, we need this specific ask at the bottom of each and every article to bring in more donations than it typically has. And you care enough about our work to be reading this: If you can right now, please pitch in before moving on to whatever it is you're about to do next and think “maybe I'll get to it later.” We need your support now, we need your support day-in, day-out, not just when we're in the middle of a big fundraising push like we just finished.

payment methods

THANK YOU, MOTHER JONES READERS!

We just finished off our fall fundraising drive, and we were able to raise about $225,000 over three weeks to help make the reporting you get from Mother Jones possible. Thank you so much to everyone who pitched in! And thanks to everyone who didn't or simply can't, because Mother Jones wouldn't exist without people who read and share and care about our journalism.

It's unfathomably hard keeping a newsroom afloat these days, and we're grateful to have a community of readers whose donations make up about 75 percent of our funding. A broad base of community support is the only reason we're still standing. It's what allows us to do the type of journalism you turn to Mother Jones for in the first place: deep dives, big investigations, prioritizing and sticking with underreported beats, and bringing a fiery and fact-based voice that adds context to the day's news.

Unfortunately, that $225,000 haul means that we did come up about $28,000 short of our fall fundraising goal. That's rough, because we have zero wiggle room in our budget, and given how tough it is in the news business right now, we can't afford to fall behind like what happened last year—when we had to find $1 million to somehow cut, and still came up a bit short on the whole.

So even though we won't be doing another big fundraising push until December, we absolutely need to see a great many of you continue to pitch in and help make our reporting that doesn't follow the pack, and that is desperately needed right now, possible.

Bottom line: To raise the money it takes to keep Mother Jones charging hard, we need this specific ask at the bottom of each and every article to bring in more donations than it typically has. And you care enough about our work to be reading this: If you can right now, please pitch in before moving on to whatever it is you're about to do next and think “maybe I'll get to it later.” We need your support now, we need your support day-in, day-out, not just when we're in the middle of a big fundraising push like we just finished.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate