Thousands Protest for Palestinians in London and New York

Thousands of protestors gathered in New York on Friday night and in London on Saturday in support of a ceasefire following Israel’s expansion of its ongoing siege of Gaza.

Friday night’s protests in New York took place in Manhattan’s Grand Central Station and was organized by Jewish Voices for Peace, which bills itself as “the largest progressive Jewish anti-Zionist organization in the world.” The group staged a similar protest on Capitol Hill earlier this month. On Friday, protestors took over the main atrium of the train station for a sit in, and chanted “cease fire now” and “let Gaza live,” many wearing black shirts that said “not in our name” and “ceasefire now.” Two protestors stood on a ledge with a sign that read “Never again for anyone.”

According to the New York Times, as many as 1,000 people attended the Grand Central Station protest. The Times reported that police had initially tried to block entrances to keep protestors from streaming in, but were unable to do so. Organizers told the media that roughly 300 protesters were arrested as a part of the protest.

Online, activists and celebrities like filmmaker Michael Moore voiced support for the protests.

Standing with our Jewish brothers & sisters who are screaming NOT IN OUR NAME! Last night, thousands of Jewish New Yorkers & their allies held a massive civil disobedience sit-in at Grand Central Station demanding an immediate ceasefire. #LetGazaLive #CeaseFireNow @jvpliveNY pic.twitter.com/rTUK6JOCbt — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 28, 2023

"Mourn the dead. Fight like hell for the living."



A century old quote from an Irish woman, unfurled on a banner tonight by Jewish folks in the US protesting the Israeli genocide, reminding us that we need to be fighting like hell to get the world to speak & act. pic.twitter.com/8nMhJUMpda — Rami Ismail / رامي (@tha_rami) October 28, 2023

Large-scale protests continued the next day in London where thousands of protesters poured onto the streets near Big Ben and marched on the Westminster Bridge towards ​​the Houses of Parliament, passing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Downing Street office.

Hundreds of thousands on the streets of London 🇵🇸 #CeasefireNOW pic.twitter.com/aZEvei2gF3 — PSC (@PSCupdates) October 28, 2023

Hundreds of protestors also took over the Waterloo Station in London, with a sit-in in support of a ceasefire.

BREAKING: Hundreds of protesters have started a sit-in at London Waterloo station demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.#CeasefireNOWpic.twitter.com/p3HYEk1zxO — Peace & Justice Project (@corbyn_project) October 28, 2023

Both the U.S. and U.K. governments have provided substantial aid to Israel, but have so far resisted calls for a ceasefire, even as the death toll in Gaza has risen to 7,703 people, including 3,195 children, according to local health authorities, as the Israeli military has leveled residential buildings with sustained air strikes. Israel launched the attack on Gaza following a Hamas offensive, in which the group killed 1,400, many of whom were Israeli civilians. On Friday, Israel expanded its siege of Gaza by announcing that it was introducing ground operations after over a week of airstrikes on the densely populated area. Gaza also experienced another internet blackout during bombing on Friday which Palestinian activists and authorities believe is the result of Israeli action.

The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the blackout was causing ambulances to be blocked and thwarting evacuations of patients, according to Reuters.