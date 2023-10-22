Twenty-Three Journalists Have Been Killed Covering the Israel-Gaza War

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

Roshdi Sarraj, a reporter who co-founded a Palestinian media company, was killed Sunday in the Gaza Strip. He was at least the 23rd journalist to die since October 7, among more than 4,000 people killed in the Israel-Hamas war, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Sarraj was killed by an Israeli strike that hit his home, Sky News reported. Most of the other journalists who have died covering the war were also killed by Israeli airstrikes, according to a list maintained by CPJ. It is not clear if all the reporters were were covering the conflict at the time of their deaths, or simply in buildings hit by bombs.

“Journalists in Gaza face particularly high risks as they try to cover the conflict in the face of a ground assault by Israeli troops, devastating Israeli airstrikes, disrupted communications, and extensive power outages,” CPJ noted.

At least three Israeli reporters, Shai Regev, Ayelet Arnin, and Yaniv Zohar were also killed by Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel. Issam Abdallah, a Beirut-based videographer for Reuters was killed and six other reporters were wounded by shelling from the direction of Israel on October 13.