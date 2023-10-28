Mike Pence Becomes the First Major Republican Candidate To Drop Out of 2024 Race

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

Former Vice President Mike Pence announced on Saturday that he is dropping his bid to become president after difficulty fundraising and not catching momentum in polls.

“After much prayer and deliberation, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president effective today,” Pence said at the Republican Jewish Coalition gathering in Las Vegas, according to the Associated Press. “We always knew this would be an uphill battle, but I have no regrets,” he said.

Pence: I have decided to suspend my campaign for president, effective today pic.twitter.com/RGncQnqngh — Acyn (@Acyn) October 28, 2023

Pence is the first major Republican candidate to drop out of the race. Nine other candidates remain in the race, though none have been able to overtake former President Trump’s substantial lead in the polls. Florida Gov. Ron Desantis is the only other candidate to consistently reach double digit support in GOP primary polls, and his numbers, which hover around 11, are still much lower than Trump’s.

In dropping out, Pence implored his fellow party members to resist the “siren song of populism”, according to the New York Times. “It’s become clear to me that this is not my time.”