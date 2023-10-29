53 mins ago

Netanyahu Apologizes for Solely Blaming Israeli Security Agencies

“Things I said following the press conference should not have been said and I apologize for that.”

Credit Image: � Dana Kopel/Xinhua via ZUMA Press

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized on Sunday for blaming his country’s security services for the lapses that led to the surprise attacks by Hamas on Oct. 7 that killed more than 1,300 Israelis. Netanyahu has not acknowledged any responsibility for Israel apparently being caught so off-guard by the assault—despite growing public opinion that the government made serious errors in the build-up. As Israel’s top leader, Netanyahu has staunchly refused to take personal responsibility for the disaster, and throughout his political career has often refused to acknowledge error or criticism—a tactic that has served him strategically and earned him comparisons to his once close political ally, Donald Trump.

Unlike Trump, however, who makes it a policy never to apologize, Netanyahu backtracked on comments he made on Sunday about the Israeli security services, deleting a post on X.com (formerly Twitter) and posting an apology.

The apology came after Netanyahu held a press conference early Sunday morning with several of his political opponents to stress unity at a time of crisis and to face questions from reporters. Then came the first social media post: Netanyahu took to X.com shortly afterwards to blast his critics and make it clear that it was those around him—not him—who were to blame for failing to anticipate the horrific massacre.

“Under no circumstances and at no stage was Prime Minister Netanyahu warned of war intentions on the part of Hamas,” he wrote. “On the contrary, the assessment of the entire security echelon, including the head of military intelligence and the head of Shin Bet, was that Hamas was deterred and was seeking an arrangement.”

But after being criticized across the board, including by the political rivals with whom he had just sat side-by-side, Netanyahu deleted the comments and added a new post expressing personal culpability—though notably, focused only on the earlier deleted statements and not on his role in the larger security crisis.

“I was wrong,” he wrote. “Things I said following the press conference should not have been said and I apologize for that.”

The apology came as Israel has begun expanding its ground operations inside of Gaza.

THANK YOU, MOTHER JONES READERS!

We just finished off our fall fundraising drive, and we were able to raise about $225,000 over three weeks to help make the reporting you get from Mother Jones possible. Thank you so much to everyone who pitched in! And thanks to everyone who didn't or simply can't, because Mother Jones wouldn't exist without people who read and share and care about our journalism.

It's unfathomably hard keeping a newsroom afloat these days, and we're grateful to have a community of readers whose donations make up about 75 percent of our funding. A broad base of community support is the only reason we're still standing. It's what allows us to do the type of journalism you turn to Mother Jones for in the first place: deep dives, big investigations, prioritizing and sticking with underreported beats, and bringing a fiery and fact-based voice that adds context to the day's news.

Unfortunately, that $225,000 haul means that we did come up about $28,000 short of our fall fundraising goal. That's rough, because we have zero wiggle room in our budget, and given how tough it is in the news business right now, we can't afford to fall behind like what happened last year—when we had to find $1 million to somehow cut, and still came up a bit short on the whole.

So even though we won't be doing another big fundraising push until December, we absolutely need to see a great many of you continue to pitch in and help make our reporting that doesn't follow the pack, and that is desperately needed right now, possible.

Bottom line: To raise the money it takes to keep Mother Jones charging hard, we need this specific ask at the bottom of each and every article to bring in more donations than it typically has. And you care enough about our work to be reading this: If you can right now, please pitch in before moving on to whatever it is you're about to do next and think “maybe I'll get to it later.” We need your support now, we need your support day-in, day-out, not just when we're in the middle of a big fundraising push like we just finished.

payment methods

THANK YOU, MOTHER JONES READERS!

We just finished off our fall fundraising drive, and we were able to raise about $225,000 over three weeks to help make the reporting you get from Mother Jones possible. Thank you so much to everyone who pitched in! And thanks to everyone who didn't or simply can't, because Mother Jones wouldn't exist without people who read and share and care about our journalism.

It's unfathomably hard keeping a newsroom afloat these days, and we're grateful to have a community of readers whose donations make up about 75 percent of our funding. A broad base of community support is the only reason we're still standing. It's what allows us to do the type of journalism you turn to Mother Jones for in the first place: deep dives, big investigations, prioritizing and sticking with underreported beats, and bringing a fiery and fact-based voice that adds context to the day's news.

Unfortunately, that $225,000 haul means that we did come up about $28,000 short of our fall fundraising goal. That's rough, because we have zero wiggle room in our budget, and given how tough it is in the news business right now, we can't afford to fall behind like what happened last year—when we had to find $1 million to somehow cut, and still came up a bit short on the whole.

So even though we won't be doing another big fundraising push until December, we absolutely need to see a great many of you continue to pitch in and help make our reporting that doesn't follow the pack, and that is desperately needed right now, possible.

Bottom line: To raise the money it takes to keep Mother Jones charging hard, we need this specific ask at the bottom of each and every article to bring in more donations than it typically has. And you care enough about our work to be reading this: If you can right now, please pitch in before moving on to whatever it is you're about to do next and think “maybe I'll get to it later.” We need your support now, we need your support day-in, day-out, not just when we're in the middle of a big fundraising push like we just finished.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate