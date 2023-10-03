5 mins ago

Kevin McCarthy Ousted as House Speaker

Hard-right Republicans led by Rep. Matt Gaetz joined with Democrats to vacate the chair.

Kevin McCarthy

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023 after Rep. Matt Gaetz filed a motion to oust McCarthy from his leadership role.J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

In January, a small faction of right-wing House Republicans relented in their efforts to sink Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become House speaker. Their support came at a price. 

Among several concessions, McCarthy (R-Calif.) agreed to lower the number of Republican members required to initiate the process to oust him from the speakership from five members to one. On Monday night, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) signaled to McCarthy that it was time to pay his bill. The metaphorical invoice came in the form of what the House calls a “motion to vacate” that passed by a narrow majority, 216-210, on Tuesday afternoon. Eight Republicans and all Democrats present voted to remove McCarthy.

The unprecedented events at the Capitol marked the first time in more than 100 years that the House has held a vote on whether to remove a House speaker—and the first time in history that such a vote has led to a speaker actually being removed.

Gaetz—who is being investigated by a House Ethics Committee for possible sexual misconduct, potential campaign finance violations, and more—has been threatening to introduce the resolution to fire McCarthy from his leadership role for months. McCarthy working with Democrats and centrist Republicans to pass a bill temporarily funding the government for 45 days on Saturday was the final nail in the coffin; McCarthy’s hard-right flank had insisted on across-the-board spending cuts and anti-immigration provisions that would never have survived a Democratic majority in the Senate. With time running out, McCarthy chose to sideline his radical colleagues in order to advance a workable bill and avoid a shutdown that would have furloughed more than a million government employees and frozen billions in disaster recovery efforts, among other things. 

House Democrats evidently did not think McCarthy’s compromise on the temporary government funding bill was enough for them to help him save his gavel. After all, McCarthy had visited former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago just weeks after Trump encouraged his supporters to march to the Capitol while the 2020 election was being certified. McCarthy would later try to discredit the House committee that investigated the resulting January 6 insurrection, refusing to comply with a subpoena and labeling its work “illegitimate.” 

“Given their unwillingness to break from MAGA extremism in an authentic and comprehensive manner,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) wrote to his caucus ahead of the motion-to-vacate vote, “House Democratic leadership will vote yes on the pending Republican motion to vacate the chair.”

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) argued that it wasn’t Democrats’ job to intercede on McCarthy’s behalf, regardless of McCarthy’s actions during the spending fight. “The Speaker of the House is chosen by the Majority Party,” she wrote on social media. “In this Congress, it is the responsibility of House Republicans to choose a nominee & elect the Speaker on the Floor. At this time there is no justification for a departure from this tradition.”

In a futile attempt to save McCarthy before the final vote, Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) introduced a motion earlier Tuesday afternoon to table Gaetz’s resolution. That vote failed by a 218-208 margin; all present Democrats and 11 hard-line Republicans voted against that effort save McCarthy’s speakership.

It is not clear who will replace McCarthy as House speaker. It will be difficult, if not impossible, for the House to advance legislation in the interim.

Meanwhile, the House and Senate only have until mid-November to pass a longer-term spending package, when the looming shutdown that McCarthy helped temporarily avoid—ultimately at the cost of his gavel—will appear on the horizon once more. 

WE'LL BE BLUNT

It is astonishingly hard keeping a newsroom afloat these days, and we need to raise $253,000 in online donations quickly, by October 7.

The short of it: Last year, we had to cut $1 million from our budget so we could have any chance of breaking even by the time our fiscal year ended in June. And despite a huge rally from so many of you leading up to the deadline, we still came up a bit short on the whole. We can’t let that happen again. We have no wiggle room to begin with, and now we have a hole to dig out of.

Readers also told us to just give it to you straight when we need to ask for your support, and seeing how matter-of-factly explaining our inner workings, our challenges and finances, can bring more of you in has been a real silver lining. So our online membership lead, Brian, lays it all out for you in his personal, insider account (that literally puts his skin in the game!) of how urgent things are right now.

The upshot: Being able to rally $253,000 in donations over these next few weeks is vitally important simply because it is the number that keeps us right on track, helping make sure we don't end up with a bigger gap than can be filled again, helping us avoid any significant (and knowable) cash-flow crunches for now. We used to be more nonchalant about coming up short this time of year, thinking we can make it by the time June rolls around. Not anymore.

Because the in-depth journalism on underreported beats and unique perspectives on the daily news you turn to Mother Jones for is only possible because readers fund us. Corporations and powerful people with deep pockets will never sustain the type of journalism we exist to do. The only investors who won’t let independent, investigative journalism down are the people who actually care about its future—you.

And we need readers to show up for us big time—again.

Getting just 10 percent of the people who care enough about our work to be reading this blurb to part with a few bucks would be utterly transformative for us, and that's very much what we need to keep charging hard in this financially uncertain, high-stakes year.

If you can right now, please support the journalism you get from Mother Jones with a donation at whatever amount works for you. And please do it now, before you move on to whatever you're about to do next and think maybe you'll get to it later, because every gift matters and we really need to see a strong response if we're going to raise the $253,000 we need in less than three weeks.

payment methods

WE'LL BE BLUNT

It is astonishingly hard keeping a newsroom afloat these days, and we need to raise $253,000 in online donations quickly, by October 7.

The short of it: Last year, we had to cut $1 million from our budget so we could have any chance of breaking even by the time our fiscal year ended in June. And despite a huge rally from so many of you leading up to the deadline, we still came up a bit short on the whole. We can’t let that happen again. We have no wiggle room to begin with, and now we have a hole to dig out of.

Readers also told us to just give it to you straight when we need to ask for your support, and seeing how matter-of-factly explaining our inner workings, our challenges and finances, can bring more of you in has been a real silver lining. So our online membership lead, Brian, lays it all out for you in his personal, insider account (that literally puts his skin in the game!) of how urgent things are right now.

The upshot: Being able to rally $253,000 in donations over these next few weeks is vitally important simply because it is the number that keeps us right on track, helping make sure we don't end up with a bigger gap than can be filled again, helping us avoid any significant (and knowable) cash-flow crunches for now. We used to be more nonchalant about coming up short this time of year, thinking we can make it by the time June rolls around. Not anymore.

Because the in-depth journalism on underreported beats and unique perspectives on the daily news you turn to Mother Jones for is only possible because readers fund us. Corporations and powerful people with deep pockets will never sustain the type of journalism we exist to do. The only investors who won’t let independent, investigative journalism down are the people who actually care about its future—you.

And we need readers to show up for us big time—again.

Getting just 10 percent of the people who care enough about our work to be reading this blurb to part with a few bucks would be utterly transformative for us, and that's very much what we need to keep charging hard in this financially uncertain, high-stakes year.

If you can right now, please support the journalism you get from Mother Jones with a donation at whatever amount works for you. And please do it now, before you move on to whatever you're about to do next and think maybe you'll get to it later, because every gift matters and we really need to see a strong response if we're going to raise the $253,000 we need in less than three weeks.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate