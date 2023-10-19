32 mins ago

Release the Kraken! Sidney Powell Just Pleaded Guilty in Georgia Election Trial and Agreed to Testify

In a major blow to the former president, and maybe Rudy Giuliani, Powell admitted she broke the law.

Sidney Powell's plea deal is bad for Rudy Giuliani.Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

Sidney Powell, the former Donald Trump attorney who is charged along with the former president and 17 others in an election subversion case in Georgia, pleaded guilty Thursday to six misdemeanor charges and agreed to testify about the alleged scheme in upcoming proceedings.

Powell and attorney Kenneth Chesebro were set to go on trial in the case tomorrow. In a statement, Powell admitted that she broke the law for her role in a January 2021 breach of election systems in Coffee County, Georgia. She was accused of conspiring with a group of Trump supporters who illegally accessed and copied voting information in a failed attempt to find evidence of election fraud.

Powell will receive 12 months of probation for each count; agreed to pay a $6,000 fine and $2,700 in restitution; and will “write a letter of apology to the citizens and state of Georgia,” according to the agreement read in court.

Her deal is a blow to Trump, who faces 13 criminal counts in the case, which links a series of charges for election subversion efforts by his backers under a Georgia racketeering law. While it is not clear exactly what Powell knows about Trump’s alleged crimes, her position on his legal team means she can likely help strengthen prosecutors’ sprawling case. (Powell is also one of six unindicted co-conspirators in the federal election subversion case brought against Trump by Special Counsel Jack Smith. It’s not immediately clear if her cooperation in Georgia will help federal prosecutors.)

Powell is the second defendant to have pleaded guilty in the case, following a similar deal struck by bail bondsman Scott Hall. Her agreement will likely add pressure on other defendants to cut deals with prosecutors.

Powell’s plea looks particularly bad for Rudy Giuliani, the former Trump lawyer who she worked with in late 2020 to advance bogus election fraud claims. Giuliani, who appears to be broke and unable to pay legal fees, also faces 13 counts in the Georgia case.

THANK YOU, MOTHER JONES READERS!

We just finished off our fall fundraising drive, and we were able to raise about $225,000 over three weeks to help make the reporting you get from Mother Jones possible. Thank you so much to everyone who pitched in! And thanks to everyone who didn't or simply can't, because Mother Jones wouldn't exist without people who read and share and care about our journalism.

It's unfathomably hard keeping a newsroom afloat these days, and we're grateful to have a community of readers whose donations make up about 75 percent of our funding. A broad base of community support is the only reason we're still standing. It's what allows us to do the type of journalism you turn to Mother Jones for in the first place: deep dives, big investigations, prioritizing and sticking with underreported beats, and bringing a fiery and fact-based voice that adds context to the day's news.

Unfortunately, that $225,000 haul means that we did come up about $28,000 short of our fall fundraising goal. That's rough, because we have zero wiggle room in our budget, and given how tough it is in the news business right now, we can't afford to fall behind like what happened last year—when we had to find $1 million to somehow cut, and still came up a bit short on the whole.

So even though we won't be doing another big fundraising push until December, we absolutely need to see a great many of you continue to pitch in and help make our reporting that doesn't follow the pack, and that is desperately needed right now, possible.

Bottom line: To raise the money it takes to keep Mother Jones charging hard, we need this specific ask at the bottom of each and every article to bring in more donations than it typically has. And you care enough about our work to be reading this: If you can right now, please pitch in before moving on to whatever it is you're about to do next and think “maybe I'll get to it later.” We need your support now, we need your support day-in, day-out, not just when we're in the middle of a big fundraising push like we just finished.

payment methods

THANK YOU, MOTHER JONES READERS!

We just finished off our fall fundraising drive, and we were able to raise about $225,000 over three weeks to help make the reporting you get from Mother Jones possible. Thank you so much to everyone who pitched in! And thanks to everyone who didn't or simply can't, because Mother Jones wouldn't exist without people who read and share and care about our journalism.

It's unfathomably hard keeping a newsroom afloat these days, and we're grateful to have a community of readers whose donations make up about 75 percent of our funding. A broad base of community support is the only reason we're still standing. It's what allows us to do the type of journalism you turn to Mother Jones for in the first place: deep dives, big investigations, prioritizing and sticking with underreported beats, and bringing a fiery and fact-based voice that adds context to the day's news.

Unfortunately, that $225,000 haul means that we did come up about $28,000 short of our fall fundraising goal. That's rough, because we have zero wiggle room in our budget, and given how tough it is in the news business right now, we can't afford to fall behind like what happened last year—when we had to find $1 million to somehow cut, and still came up a bit short on the whole.

So even though we won't be doing another big fundraising push until December, we absolutely need to see a great many of you continue to pitch in and help make our reporting that doesn't follow the pack, and that is desperately needed right now, possible.

Bottom line: To raise the money it takes to keep Mother Jones charging hard, we need this specific ask at the bottom of each and every article to bring in more donations than it typically has. And you care enough about our work to be reading this: If you can right now, please pitch in before moving on to whatever it is you're about to do next and think “maybe I'll get to it later.” We need your support now, we need your support day-in, day-out, not just when we're in the middle of a big fundraising push like we just finished.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate