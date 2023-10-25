October 25, 2023

Trump Is Fined $10K for Violating Gag Order Again During Civil Fraud Trial

The former president was found guilty of complaining about the judge’s clerk.

Donald Trump looks frazzled at court for civil fraud trial in New York

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a break in his civil business fraud trial at New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in New York. Seth Wenig/AP

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

Donald Trump was forced to take the stand in a New York City courtroom on Wednesday to explain why he once again violated a gag order prohibiting him from disparaging courtroom staff.

Two weeks ago, Trump posted a message on TruthSocial accusing New York Superior Court Judge Arthur Engoron’s court clerk of being Chuck Schumer’s girlfriend and linking to her personal Instagram account. Engoron, who is overseeing the $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against Trump filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, issued a limited gag order, which allowed Trump to complain about the trial, James, and Engoron himself—but prohibited him from talking about courtroom staff. On October 20, Engoron fined Trump $5,000 after he discovered that a copy of the former president’s TruthSocial statement remained on his campaign website.

On Wednesday morning, during a break in testimony by Trump’s former fixer, Michael Cohen, Trump stepped out of the courtroom and addressed the battery of television cameras and still photographers waiting outside. Engoron was “a very partisan judge,” Trump said, “with a person who’s very partisan sitting alongside him, perhaps even much more partisan than he is”—seemingly referring to Engoron’s clerk, who sits directly to the judge’s right.

Did Trump violate the gag order by citing the clerk? After the Associated Press published an article reporting the comments, Engoron stopped the morning proceedings to demand an answer to that question. “I am very protective of my staff,” Engoron said. “I don’t want anyone to get killed.”

Trump’s attorneys said his client was referring not to Engoron’s clerk but instead to Michael Cohen, who during the morning session sat about eight feet from the judge, to his left at the witness stand, which is several feet below the judge’s bench, with a barrier between the two.

The clerk’s presence at the judge’s side has been a continual irritant for Trump’s team, particularly his attorney Alina Habba, who earlier in the day had complained that she thought the clerk had rolled her eyes and whispered to Engoron too much while Habba was trying to question witnesses. 

At the start of the afternoon session, Engoron brought the issue of Trump’s statement again, and declared he was going to hold a hearing on whether Trump had violated the gag order. He then ordered Trump to the witness stand as the first witness.

Trump, who had just entered court with a visible scowl on his face, stood and picked his way through the courtroom, gingerly stepping around cables and the court reporter. A bailiff swore him in and Engoron began to question him about who he had referred to when talking to reporters earlier that day.

“You and Cohen,” Trump testified. When Engoron followed up with more questions, Trump began rambling about how the campaign website had kept up his earlier comments, a seemingly unrelated issue.

Engoron was not impressed with Trump’s testimony and dismissed him as a witness, sending the former president trudging back to his seat, his face difficult to read, but not nearly as angry and defiant as it had been when he had entered the court a few minutes before. 

“As the trier of fact, I find that the witness is not credible, and that he was referring to my law clerk,” Engoron ruled. “I hereby fine you $10,000, which is on the liberal side, to be paid within 30 days.”

Trump’s various attorneys all stood to protest, continuing to argue that Trump had meant Cohen.

“The ruling stands, don’t do it again or it will be worse,” Engoron stated.

Trump, who faced away from the audience, did not show a visible reaction. 

THANK YOU, MOTHER JONES READERS!

We just finished off our fall fundraising drive, and we were able to raise about $225,000 over three weeks to help make the reporting you get from Mother Jones possible. Thank you so much to everyone who pitched in! And thanks to everyone who didn't or simply can't, because Mother Jones wouldn't exist without people who read and share and care about our journalism.

It's unfathomably hard keeping a newsroom afloat these days, and we're grateful to have a community of readers whose donations make up about 75 percent of our funding. A broad base of community support is the only reason we're still standing. It's what allows us to do the type of journalism you turn to Mother Jones for in the first place: deep dives, big investigations, prioritizing and sticking with underreported beats, and bringing a fiery and fact-based voice that adds context to the day's news.

Unfortunately, that $225,000 haul means that we did come up about $28,000 short of our fall fundraising goal. That's rough, because we have zero wiggle room in our budget, and given how tough it is in the news business right now, we can't afford to fall behind like what happened last year—when we had to find $1 million to somehow cut, and still came up a bit short on the whole.

So even though we won't be doing another big fundraising push until December, we absolutely need to see a great many of you continue to pitch in and help make our reporting that doesn't follow the pack, and that is desperately needed right now, possible.

Bottom line: To raise the money it takes to keep Mother Jones charging hard, we need this specific ask at the bottom of each and every article to bring in more donations than it typically has. And you care enough about our work to be reading this: If you can right now, please pitch in before moving on to whatever it is you're about to do next and think “maybe I'll get to it later.” We need your support now, we need your support day-in, day-out, not just when we're in the middle of a big fundraising push like we just finished.

payment methods

THANK YOU, MOTHER JONES READERS!

We just finished off our fall fundraising drive, and we were able to raise about $225,000 over three weeks to help make the reporting you get from Mother Jones possible. Thank you so much to everyone who pitched in! And thanks to everyone who didn't or simply can't, because Mother Jones wouldn't exist without people who read and share and care about our journalism.

It's unfathomably hard keeping a newsroom afloat these days, and we're grateful to have a community of readers whose donations make up about 75 percent of our funding. A broad base of community support is the only reason we're still standing. It's what allows us to do the type of journalism you turn to Mother Jones for in the first place: deep dives, big investigations, prioritizing and sticking with underreported beats, and bringing a fiery and fact-based voice that adds context to the day's news.

Unfortunately, that $225,000 haul means that we did come up about $28,000 short of our fall fundraising goal. That's rough, because we have zero wiggle room in our budget, and given how tough it is in the news business right now, we can't afford to fall behind like what happened last year—when we had to find $1 million to somehow cut, and still came up a bit short on the whole.

So even though we won't be doing another big fundraising push until December, we absolutely need to see a great many of you continue to pitch in and help make our reporting that doesn't follow the pack, and that is desperately needed right now, possible.

Bottom line: To raise the money it takes to keep Mother Jones charging hard, we need this specific ask at the bottom of each and every article to bring in more donations than it typically has. And you care enough about our work to be reading this: If you can right now, please pitch in before moving on to whatever it is you're about to do next and think “maybe I'll get to it later.” We need your support now, we need your support day-in, day-out, not just when we're in the middle of a big fundraising push like we just finished.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate