What to Know About the Hostage Deal Between Israel and Hamas

The freed hostages will likely include at least three Americans—two women and a child—National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

A woman plasters photos of Israeli children from Kibbutz Afar Azza missing and held captive in Gaza, in Tel Aviv on Tuesday.Ariel Schalit/AP

Hamas and Israel will free hostages and prisoners in a deal brokered by American, Qatari, and Egyptian officials that will include a four-day ceasefire to allow more humanitarian aid to reach Gaza, officials announced late Tuesday. 

The negotiations come after six weeks of brutal fighting that has killed more than 11,000 Palestinians—more than half of whom were women and children—and 1,200 Israelis, according to the latest numbers published by the Associated Press.

Here’s what to know about the agreement: 

What are the details of the release of the hostages and prisoners? 

According to Qatar’s government, 50 women and children held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip will be released. Those hostages are part of a group of 240 people kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7. The freed hostages will likely include at least three Americans—two women and a child—National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on the “TODAY” show Wednesday. Israel has also agreed to extend the ceasefire for 24 hours for every additional 10 hostages released, Sullivan confirmed. 

He added that the hostages will be released throughout the ceasefire “in a carefully choreographed way so that both sides can verify that the other side is upholding their end of the deal.” 

Palestinian women and children held in Israeli prisons will also be released, the number of which “will be increased in later stages of implementing the agreement,” Qatar said. Al Jazeera reports that the truce calls for the release of 150 Palestinians; about 5,200 Palestinians were in Israeli prisons before Oct. 7; another 3,000—including 145 children and 95 women—have been arrested since Oct. 7. On Wednesday, Israel posted a list of 300 Palestininans being considered for release.

What will happen during the ceasefire? 

The ceasefire will “allow the entry of a larger number of humanitarian convoys and relief aid” into Gaza, along with fuel needed for humanitarian operations, according to the statement from Qatar. Specifically, more fuel trucks will be allowed to enter Gaza—which Israel has largely resisted—along with 300 to 400 humanitarian aid trucks per day, NBC News reported, citing an anonymous senior US official and a source familiar with the talks in the region.

Gaza has been in the depths of a humanitarian crisis, with Palestinians in Gaza living on as little as two pieces of bread a day, its hospital system on the brink of collapse, and a record number of UN aid workers killed. A UN official said on CNN that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is “the worst ever, and I don’t say that lightly.” 

Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement late Tuesday that humanitarian aid from Israel flowing into Gaza “must substantially increase and civilians must be protected” as the ceasefire unfolds. 

What comes next? 

Egyptian state-run TV said the truce would take effect Thursday morning local time, the Associated Press reported. Qatar’s government said today the exact time will be announced within 24 hours.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said officials will work to free the rest of the hostages in Gaza.

Palestinian authorities welcomed the deal in a post on X and renewed “the call for a comprehensive cessation of the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people,” adding that their ultimate goal is “an end to the occupation and the Palestinian people gaining their freedom, independence, and sovereignty.” 

WHO DOESN’T LOVE A POSITIVE STORY—OR TWO?

“Great journalism really does make a difference in this world: it can even save kids.”

That’s what a civil rights lawyer wrote to Julia Lurie, the day after her major investigation into a psychiatric hospital chain that uses foster children as “cash cows” published, letting her know he was using her findings that same day in a hearing to keep a child out of one of the facilities we investigated.

That’s awesome. As is the fact that Julia, who spent a full year reporting this challenging story, promptly heard from a Senate committee that will use her work in their own investigation of Universal Health Services. There’s no doubt her revelations will continue to have a big impact in the months and years to come.

Like another story about Mother Jones’ real-world impact.

This one, a multiyear investigation, published in 2021, exposed conditions in sugar work camps in the Dominican Republic owned by Central Romana—the conglomerate behind brands like C&H and Domino, whose product ends up in our Hershey bars and other sweets. A year ago, the Biden administration banned sugar imports from Central Romana. And just recently, we learned of a previously undisclosed investigation from the Department of Homeland Security, looking into working conditions at Central Romana. How big of a deal is this?

“This could be the first time a corporation would be held criminally liable for forced labor in their own supply chains,” according to a retired special agent we talked to.

Wow.

And it is only because Mother Jones is funded primarily by donations from readers that we can mount ambitious, yearlong—or more—investigations like these two stories that are making waves.

About that: It’s unfathomably hard in the news business right now, and we came up about $28,000 short during our recent fall fundraising campaign. We simply have to make that up soon to avoid falling further behind than can be made up for, or needing to somehow trim $1 million from our budget, like happened last year.

If you can, please support the reporting you get from Mother Jones—that exists to make a difference, not a profit—with a donation of any amount today. We need more donations than normal to come in from this specific blurb to help close our funding gap before it gets any bigger.

payment methods

