Why the COP28 Climate Pact Likely Won’t Cut It

This story was originally published by Yale E360 and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration.

Climate negotiators meeting in Dubai last month pledged to chart a course for stabilizing the climate system using good science. But many scientists say these promises are at best ill-defined and at worst a travesty of good science—vague and full of loopholes.

The UN climate conference in Dubai agreed on an action plan for two key objectives: to keep the world on track to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees C (2.7 degrees F), and to stay below this threshold by achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Negotiators pledged that both objectives would be pursued “in keeping with the science.”

But neither of the objectives have agreed definitions that would allow a judgment on whether they have been achieved. Two studies published during the Dubai event exposed the problem and revealed wide gaps opening over both the 1.5-degree and net-zero targets, exposing the tensions between political expediency and scientific probity.

On the 1.5-degree target, British meteorologists reported in the journal Nature that a lack of agreement on how to measure global average temperatures is likely to delay formal recognition that the threshold has been exceeded by up to a decade. The result, warns lead author Richard Betts of the UK Met Office’s Hadley Centre, will be “distraction and delay just at the point when climate action is most urgent,” resulting in temperature “overshoot” and a need for highly expensive—and unproven—actions later to reverse warming.

About a third of days in 2023 exceeded the 1.5-degree threshold, which is “uncharted territory.”

Meanwhile a study headed by Matthew Gidden, a climate modeler at the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) in Austria, found that the rules governing how countries can declare they have reached net-zero emissions are fixed so that governments will be able to claim compliance years ahead of scientific reality.

These critical technical issues have been largely under the radar until now—in part, say concerned researchers, because scientists have not wanted to confuse or naysay policymakers looking to build public support for climate action. But the discrepancies raise serious questions about whether governments are truly committed to abiding by the science. “Politicians are trying to find an easy way to meet their pledges,” said IIASA forest ecologist Dmitry Shchepashchenko.

Yet the urgency for resolving the uncertainties is growing. The past year has seen the climate system enter what researchers are calling “uncharted territory.” About a third of days in 2023 exceeded the 1.5-degree threshold, and September was 1.8 degrees warmer than preindustrial times. The raw statistics translated into record wildfires in Canada and sea-ice loss around Antarctica, unprecedented summer heatwaves from Arizona to southern China, and extreme floods in normally desert regions of North Africa.

The target of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees C above preindustrial levels first entered international climate policymaking through the groundbreaking 2015 Paris Agreement. As part of the agreement, governments promised to keep warming “well below 2 degrees,” while “pursuing efforts” to limit it to 1.5 degrees.

Since then, scientists have warned that any sustained warming above 1.5 degrees runs the risks of escalating dangerous weather and causing fundamental and irreversible shifts in the climate system. So by the Dubai conference, it had become the unambiguous goal.

But how will we know if we have kept below or exceeded it?

The UN World Meteorological Organization reckons there is a two-thirds chance of a single year exceeding the threshold by 2027. Such a one-off would not on its own breach the agreed goal, which refers to long-term average temperatures. But neither the Paris Agreement nor its successors set out how that long-term average should be calculated.