Florida Man Facing 91 Criminal Counts Wins Michigan Primary

Trump triumphed in a state where he tried desperately to steal the 2020 election.

Trump wins Michigan

Donald Trump keeps losing in the courtroom, but that isn’t stopping him from prevailing at the ballot box. The former president is facing four indictments covering a combined 91 criminal counts. He’s racking up hundreds of millions of dollars in civl judgments against him. And still, he’s winning GOP primaries. On Tuesday, he won Michigan’s.

With his massive victory over Nikki Haley in Michigan, Trump has now been victorious in all six states that have held Republican primaries or caucuses so far this year. His Michigan win is especially significant given that the state was a major epicenter of Trump’s failed, and allegedly criminal, efforts to overturn the 2020 election. 

