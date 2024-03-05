17 seconds ago

Dartmouth Basketball Players Vote to Become the First Unionized College Sports Team

The historic vote follows an NLRB ruling that found the athletes are college employees.

Basketball player on court poses mid-dribble while defending opponent.

Richard Ulreich/CSM/Zuma

The Dartmouth men’s basketball team voted 13-2 in favor of forming a union on Tuesday, in a move that could make them the first unionized group of college athletes. 

The players voted to join SEIU Local 560, which already represents some employees at the college. Their efforts to unionize began in earnest last September, when the team filed a petition to unionize with the National Labor Relations Board. In an opinion piece for the student newspaper, The Dartmouth, players Romeo Myrthill and Cade Hoskins argue that they should be paid either with hourly wages comparable to other campus jobs or with scholarships, which would alleviate the need for students to juggle part-time jobs alongside athletic and academic commitments. They also want Dartmouth to be responsible for insurance deductibles and long-term disability costs for students who suffer serious injuries at games and practices.

Early last month, the National Labor Relations Board ruled that the athletes should be considered school employees, clearing the way for the vote. 

The vote comes after mounting public and legal pressure for the NCAA to rethink its longstanding business model, which for more than a century allowed it to rake in huge profits off the backs of student-athletes who received little to no compensation. But even after the Supreme Court unanimously ruled in 2021 that student athletes could be paid, only the very top players benefited from their newfound ability to get brand deals and corporate sponsorships. Unionizing could allow a greater number of college athletes to negotiate compensation with their universities. 

For months, Dartmouth has fought the players’ organizing attempt, allegedly telling them that unionizing could get them kicked out of the Ivy League or the NCAA and insisting that the players were students, not employees. A day before the vote, the NLRB threw out a request from the school to reconsider its ruling that the athletes are Dartmouth employees. 

While the vote is major step, the players still have a ways to go before officially unionizing. The school could file an objection with the NLRB, delaying negotiations until current students have graduated. Myrthill and Hoskins told the Associated Press they hope that freshmen will carry on the fight.

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE

We’re falling behind our online fundraising goals and we can’t sustain coming up short on donations month after month. Perhaps you’ve heard? It is impossibly hard in the news business right now, with layoffs intensifying and fancy new startups and funding going kaput.

The crisis facing journalism and democracy isn’t going away anytime soon. And neither is Mother Jones, our readers, or our unique way of doing in-depth reporting that exists to bring about change.

Which is exactly why, despite the challenges we face, we just took a big gulp and joined forces with the Center for Investigative Reporting, a team of ace journalists who create the amazing podcast and public radio show Reveal.

If you can part with even just a few bucks, please help us pick up the pace of donations. We simply can’t afford to keep falling behind on our fundraising targets month after month.

Editor-in-Chief Clara Jeffery said it well to our team recently, and that team 100 percent includes readers like you who make it all possible: “This is a year to prove that we can pull off this merger, grow our audiences and impact, attract more funding and keep growing. More broadly, it’s a year when the very future of both journalism and democracy is on the line. We have to go for every important story, every reader/listener/viewer, and leave it all on the field. I’m very proud of all the hard work that’s gotten us to this moment, and confident that we can meet it.”

Let’s do this. If you can right now, please support Mother Jones and investigative journalism with an urgently needed donation today.

payment methods

