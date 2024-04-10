59 seconds ago

Allen Weisselberg Heads Back to Prison for Lying in Trump Trial

The longtime CFO takes another fall for the former president.

Donald Trump, his former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, center, and his son Donald Trump Jr.Mother Jones illustration; Evan Vucci/AP

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

Allen Weisselberg, the longtime chief financial officer for former president Donald Trump’s company, was sent to jail for five months on Wednesday morning. Weisselberg was taken into custody after pleading guilty to perjury, admitting that he lied under oath during Trump’s civil fraud trial last fall. Weisselberg worked for Trump for more than 30 years, rising from a lowly accountant position to be the man who handled day-to-day financials for the former president’s real estate business and kept his financial records. 

This isn’t the first time Weisselberg has been imprisoned in relation to his longtime boss. Last spring, Weisselberg served four months at Rikers Island jail after he plead guilty in 2022 to orchestrating a tax evasion scheme at the Trump Organization. In that case, Weisselberg admitted to trying to reduce his own and other employees’ taxable incomes by shifting salary into fringe benefits—taking less money in pay, in exchange for free rent, luxury cars, and school tuition.

After he plead guilty, the Trump Organization kept him on the payroll, even as he subsequently testified against the company in a trial for its own involvement in the tax fraud. While the company was found guilty and fined $1.6 million, Weisselberg refused to directly implicate Donald Trump personally. 

After that Trump Organization’s tax fraud trial was over, Weisselberg signed a separation agreement with the company that included a $1 million payout, and barred him from discussing his work or cooperating with investigators—unless legally required to. Weisselberg had also been named as a defendant in the company’s tax fraud trial and was personally ordered to pay $1 million. Trump has appealed his own judgement for $460 million.

During Trump’s civil fraud trial, where he was accused of lying about how much his properties were worth to get better deals from insurance companies and banks, Weisselberg took the stand to talk about how Trump’s valuations—testimony that led to his newest prison stint. One figure under scrutiny was for Trump’s roughly 10,000 square-foot penthouse in Trump Tower, which Trump had long described as being three times larger than it actually was—and consequently far, far more valuable. Forbes magazine had exposed that as a lie, but at trial, Weisselberg testified that he had never been particularly involved with the discussion over the unit’s valuation. The implication was that the serious discrepancy was not actually an orchestrated attempt by those at the Trump Organization to deceive anyone.

However, reporters at Forbes had recordings, emails, and notes showing that Weisselberg had actually been very involved with valuing the penthouse. In fact, Forbes reported mid-trial, Weisselberg had pestered the magazine’s reporters for years, trying to convince them of how valuable the penthouse was, falsely telling them that it was more than 30,000 square feet. Weisselberg had even tagged along with Trump as he gave Forbes reporters a tour, when Trump repeatedly said it was much larger than it really was, and worth more than it really was.

It’s not clear if Weisselberg will testify in the hush money trial that starts next week in Manhattan, focusing on  payments Trump made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, allegedly an effort to cover up their affair. Weisselberg played a key role in the financial machinations surrounding the scheme. With Trump denying the payments were to coverup an affair or in violation of any laws, Weisselberg’s participation would be unlikely to help him. 

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE

We’re falling behind our online fundraising goals and we can’t sustain coming up short on donations month after month. Perhaps you’ve heard? It is impossibly hard in the news business right now, with layoffs intensifying and fancy new startups and funding going kaput.

The crisis facing journalism and democracy isn’t going away anytime soon. And neither is Mother Jones, our readers, or our unique way of doing in-depth reporting that exists to bring about change.

Which is exactly why, despite the challenges we face, we just took a big gulp and joined forces with the Center for Investigative Reporting, a team of ace journalists who create the amazing podcast and public radio show Reveal.

If you can part with even just a few bucks, please help us pick up the pace of donations. We simply can’t afford to keep falling behind on our fundraising targets month after month.

Editor-in-Chief Clara Jeffery said it well to our team recently, and that team 100 percent includes readers like you who make it all possible: “This is a year to prove that we can pull off this merger, grow our audiences and impact, attract more funding and keep growing. More broadly, it’s a year when the very future of both journalism and democracy is on the line. We have to go for every important story, every reader/listener/viewer, and leave it all on the field. I’m very proud of all the hard work that’s gotten us to this moment, and confident that we can meet it.”

Let’s do this. If you can right now, please support Mother Jones and investigative journalism with an urgently needed donation today.

payment methods

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE

We’re falling behind our online fundraising goals and we can’t sustain coming up short on donations month after month. Perhaps you’ve heard? It is impossibly hard in the news business right now, with layoffs intensifying and fancy new startups and funding going kaput.

The crisis facing journalism and democracy isn’t going away anytime soon. And neither is Mother Jones, our readers, or our unique way of doing in-depth reporting that exists to bring about change.

Which is exactly why, despite the challenges we face, we just took a big gulp and joined forces with the Center for Investigative Reporting, a team of ace journalists who create the amazing podcast and public radio show Reveal.

If you can part with even just a few bucks, please help us pick up the pace of donations. We simply can’t afford to keep falling behind on our fundraising targets month after month.

Editor-in-Chief Clara Jeffery said it well to our team recently, and that team 100 percent includes readers like you who make it all possible: “This is a year to prove that we can pull off this merger, grow our audiences and impact, attract more funding and keep growing. More broadly, it’s a year when the very future of both journalism and democracy is on the line. We have to go for every important story, every reader/listener/viewer, and leave it all on the field. I’m very proud of all the hard work that’s gotten us to this moment, and confident that we can meet it.”

Let’s do this. If you can right now, please support Mother Jones and investigative journalism with an urgently needed donation today.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate