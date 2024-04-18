A Third and Very Dramatic Day for Trump’s Jury Selection

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

The challenge to secure jurors for Donald Trump’s criminal trial in Manhattan bumbled further on Thursday morning after two jurors were excused—one after prosecutors questioned their truthfulness and another, an oncology nurse, who expressed concerns that the media had effectively outed her.

The latter dismissal follows several media reports that featured biographical information about selected jurors. Fox News, in particular, aired a segment on Wednesday that ran through individual jurors with details about their employment history, birth locations, and media consumption.

“This nurse scares me if I’m Trump,” host Jesse Watters said at one point, referring to the juror who was eventually dismissed.

It wasn’t clear what about her biography Watters found alarming. But it appeared enough for Trump to attack on social media. “They are catching undercover Liberal Activists lying to the Judge in order to get on the Trump Jury,” the former president posted on Truth Social, quoting Watters.

All of which prompted a frustrated Judge Juan M. Merchan to warn reporters in the courtroom against publishing information, including physical descriptions, that could further imperil the anonymity of prospective jurors. Meanwhile, prosecutors accused Trump of violating the gag order Merchan had imposed on the former president at least seven times since the trial opened on Monday.

Despite the chaotic morning, Trump didn’t seem too bothered. He did, however, complain about the temperature inside the courtroom. The former president also whipped out his phone in violation of courtroom rules.