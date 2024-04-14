2 hours ago

Less Than a Day Before First Criminal Trial Begins, Trump Attacks Judge—Again

Welcome to 2024.

Trump keeps attacking judges—including the one who will preside over his first criminal trial set to begin Monday.Robin Rayne/ZUMA

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

With less than 24 hours until his first criminal trial kicks off, Donald Trump is doing what you’d probably expect: attacking the judge presiding over the case.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump alleged that Judge Juan Merchan might be “the most highly conflicted Judge in New York State history” and complained of a “Fake Biden Trial.”

As my colleague David Corn reported, Trump’s first criminal trial—of the four criminal cases he faces—begins tomorrow in New York City, and is focused on his falsifying of business records related to the reported hush money payout he made to keep porn star Stormy Daniels quiet about their alleged tryst. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied the affair. It’ll mark the first time a US president has gone to criminal trial. 

Trump’s lawyers have unsuccessfully sought to have the judge removed from the case, partly due to $35 worth of donations Merchan reportedly made to Democratic causes during the 2020 campaign cycle, including $15 to Biden

Judge Merchan first instituted a gag order in March barring Trump from making public statements about likely trial witnesses; the judge then expanded it on April 1 to ban Trump from talking about the families of the judge and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg—though Trump can still criticize those two men, the Associated Press reports. It also bars Trump from making any statements harassing court staff, jurors, the prosecution team, or their families.

“It is no longer just a mere possibility or a reasonable likelihood that there exists a threat to the integrity of the judicial proceedings. The threat is very real,” Merchan said when he expanded the gag order earlier this month. “Admonitions are not enough, nor is reliance on self-restraint.”

This became all the more clear yesterday, when Trump also attacked his former attorney Michael Cohen in another Truth Social post. Cohen is expected to be a key witness for prosecutors. This criticism of Cohen could violate Merchan’s original gag order. (A spokesperson for the New York State Unified Court System didn’t immediately reply Sunday afternoon to a question seeking clarification on that point.)

In a Saturday appearance on MSNBC, Cohen said he was feeling “stressed, nervous” ahead of the trial, adding, “the attacks are relentless because that’s what he does. He attacks the judge, he attacks the judge’s daughter, he attacks witnesses, he attacks anyone and everyone.

For Trump, attacking the people overseeing his cases has become a pattern that has earned him rebukes from judges and gag orders in New York City and Washington, DC cases, as my colleague Russ Choma reported last year. Trump’s relentless attacks on judges and prosecutors may have also contributed to the more than doubling of threats to federal judges and prosecutors since the 2020 election, as I covered back in February.

And it’s unlikely to abate anytime soon: Trump is slated to appear in courtrooms across the country this year for multiple other trials, including the cases surrounding Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia and his hoarding of classified documents

So, welcome to 2024. It’s going to be like this: 

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE

We’re falling behind our online fundraising goals and we can’t sustain coming up short on donations month after month. Perhaps you’ve heard? It is impossibly hard in the news business right now, with layoffs intensifying and fancy new startups and funding going kaput.

The crisis facing journalism and democracy isn’t going away anytime soon. And neither is Mother Jones, our readers, or our unique way of doing in-depth reporting that exists to bring about change.

Which is exactly why, despite the challenges we face, we just took a big gulp and joined forces with the Center for Investigative Reporting, a team of ace journalists who create the amazing podcast and public radio show Reveal.

If you can part with even just a few bucks, please help us pick up the pace of donations. We simply can’t afford to keep falling behind on our fundraising targets month after month.

Editor-in-Chief Clara Jeffery said it well to our team recently, and that team 100 percent includes readers like you who make it all possible: “This is a year to prove that we can pull off this merger, grow our audiences and impact, attract more funding and keep growing. More broadly, it’s a year when the very future of both journalism and democracy is on the line. We have to go for every important story, every reader/listener/viewer, and leave it all on the field. I’m very proud of all the hard work that’s gotten us to this moment, and confident that we can meet it.”

Let’s do this. If you can right now, please support Mother Jones and investigative journalism with an urgently needed donation today.

payment methods

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE

We’re falling behind our online fundraising goals and we can’t sustain coming up short on donations month after month. Perhaps you’ve heard? It is impossibly hard in the news business right now, with layoffs intensifying and fancy new startups and funding going kaput.

The crisis facing journalism and democracy isn’t going away anytime soon. And neither is Mother Jones, our readers, or our unique way of doing in-depth reporting that exists to bring about change.

Which is exactly why, despite the challenges we face, we just took a big gulp and joined forces with the Center for Investigative Reporting, a team of ace journalists who create the amazing podcast and public radio show Reveal.

If you can part with even just a few bucks, please help us pick up the pace of donations. We simply can’t afford to keep falling behind on our fundraising targets month after month.

Editor-in-Chief Clara Jeffery said it well to our team recently, and that team 100 percent includes readers like you who make it all possible: “This is a year to prove that we can pull off this merger, grow our audiences and impact, attract more funding and keep growing. More broadly, it’s a year when the very future of both journalism and democracy is on the line. We have to go for every important story, every reader/listener/viewer, and leave it all on the field. I’m very proud of all the hard work that’s gotten us to this moment, and confident that we can meet it.”

Let’s do this. If you can right now, please support Mother Jones and investigative journalism with an urgently needed donation today.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate