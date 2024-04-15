With our winner-takes-all elections consigning them to the margins or casting them as spoilers, third-party candidates are typically a political afterthought. But in the coming election, RFK Jr., Jill Stein, and Cornel West—none of whom stand a chance of becoming our next president—could play a central role in restoring Donald Trump to the White House. With the former president making his autocratic intentions for a second term clear, potential supporters of outsider candidates must decide if this is the moment to vote against the two-party system, or if it is more important to directly weigh in on Joe Biden and Trump’s high-stakes rematch. Their choices might determine not only the outcome of the election—but the fate of the country.

A photoillustration of Robert Kennedy Jr. as spoiled fruit—with mold covering the left side of his face.

Will RFK Jr. and Other Third-Party Candidates Help Doom Democracy?

It’s tough to break the partisan duopoly without empowering spoilers.

Ralph Nader in 2008

Ralph Nader Would Like to Stop Having to Explain Why the Spoiler Coverage Is Stupid

A conversation on third-party politics with the former presidential candidate.

Candidates stand on four podiums arranged like stairs and filled with voting ballots. The man on the lowest podium is walking away.

America’s Voting System Is the Worst, Thumbs Down

It's time to upgrade how we choose our leaders.

Photo collage featuring third party candidates from the last 190 years.

Outside Influence: A Third Party Timeline

Discover a high-stakes history of righteous outrage and electoral opportunism.

Surreal illustration of a kneeling man, whose hands are angry, barking dogs

The Spectacular Implosion of the Libertarian Party

Eight years ago, America’s third-largest party had its best-ever showing. Then came the fallout.

Collage featuring Jill Stein and Cornel West intermixed with ballot graphics.

Your Turn: Mother Jones Readers Sound Off on Voting Third Party

"Why screw up the most important election in a century?"

 

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE

We’re falling behind our online fundraising goals and we can’t sustain coming up short on donations month after month. Perhaps you’ve heard? It is impossibly hard in the news business right now, with layoffs intensifying and fancy new startups and funding going kaput.

The crisis facing journalism and democracy isn’t going away anytime soon. And neither is Mother Jones, our readers, or our unique way of doing in-depth reporting that exists to bring about change.

Which is exactly why, despite the challenges we face, we just took a big gulp and joined forces with the Center for Investigative Reporting, a team of ace journalists who create the amazing podcast and public radio show Reveal.

If you can part with even just a few bucks, please help us pick up the pace of donations. We simply can’t afford to keep falling behind on our fundraising targets month after month.

Editor-in-Chief Clara Jeffery said it well to our team recently, and that team 100 percent includes readers like you who make it all possible: “This is a year to prove that we can pull off this merger, grow our audiences and impact, attract more funding and keep growing. More broadly, it’s a year when the very future of both journalism and democracy is on the line. We have to go for every important story, every reader/listener/viewer, and leave it all on the field. I’m very proud of all the hard work that’s gotten us to this moment, and confident that we can meet it.”

Let’s do this. If you can right now, please support Mother Jones and investigative journalism with an urgently needed donation today.

payment methods

