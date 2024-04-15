With our winner-takes-all elections consigning them to the margins or casting them as spoilers, third-party candidates are typically a political afterthought. But in the coming election, RFK Jr., Jill Stein, and Cornel West—none of whom stand a chance of becoming our next president—could play a central role in restoring Donald Trump to the White House. With the former president making his autocratic intentions for a second term clear, potential supporters of outsider candidates must decide if this is the moment to vote against the two-party system, or if it is more important to directly weigh in on Joe Biden and Trump’s high-stakes rematch. Their choices might determine not only the outcome of the election—but the fate of the country.