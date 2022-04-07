3 hours ago

Ukrainian and Russian Dancers Join Onstage (in Italy) to Fundraise for the Red Cross

As atrocities mount in Ukraine and global leaders languish in gridlocked debates over sanctions against Russia, artists are finding more personal ways to fundraise for action.

Ballerinas from both countries convened in Italy this week to drum up donations for the Red Cross. Among them are Russians Maria Yakovleva and Olga Smirnova, who quit the Bolshoi Ballet in protest of the Kremlin’s invasion, and Ukrainians Anastasia Gurskaya and Denys Cherevychko, who fled the war.

The result, Stand With Ukraine: Ballet for Peace, is a powerful staging. It came to my attention yesterday when my colleague Cathy Asmus shared this three-minute video. While the performance won’t stop Russia’s madness, it will help raise sorely needed funds for those who can. Catch Cathy’s own thoughts on dance, one and two, after watching below:

