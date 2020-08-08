2 hours ago

I Can’t Stop Laughing at This Fox News “Scoop” on Joe Biden’s Running Mate

Motortion/iStock/Getty

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters.

On Saturday, Fox News’ Peter Doocy announced a big campaign scoop: presumptive Democratic nominee confirmed to him that he had finally chosen a running mate. Although it’s not historically late for such a revelation—Biden himself wasn’t unveiled as President Barack Obama’s running mate until late August in 2008—the primary ended so early, and the campaign itself has been so quiet for so long that it does sort of feel like we’ve been waiting forever. Time to check out the tape of the interview and see who Biden….oh. Aha. Hahahaha. What?

If you watch the clip, you’ll see it’s technically true that Biden told Fox News he had selected a running mate, but considering that Biden also told Fox News that his running mate is Fox News‘ Peter Doocy perhaps he has, you know, not.

The Biden campaign itself has said it would likely be unveiling Biden’s pick the week of August 10th—next week. Perhaps the real news here is that a 77-year-old man is biking around without a helmet. As someone once said, “c’mon, man!”

Thank you!

We didn't know what to expect when we told you we needed to raise $400,000 before our fiscal year closed on June 30, and we're thrilled to report that our incredible community of readers contributed some $415,000 to help us keep charging as hard as we can during this crazy year.

You just sent an incredible message: that quality journalism doesn't have to answer to advertisers, billionaires, or hedge funds; that newsrooms can eke out an existence thanks primarily to the generosity of its readers. That's so powerful. Especially during what's been called a "media extinction event" when those looking to make a profit from the news pull back, the Mother Jones community steps in.

The months and years ahead won't be easy. Far from it. But there's no one we'd rather face the big challenges with than you, our committed and passionate readers, and our team of fearless reporters who show up every day.

Thank you!

We didn't know what to expect when we told you we needed to raise $400,000 before our fiscal year closed on June 30, and we're thrilled to report that our incredible community of readers contributed some $415,000 to help us keep charging as hard as we can during this crazy year.

You just sent an incredible message: that quality journalism doesn't have to answer to advertisers, billionaires, or hedge funds; that newsrooms can eke out an existence thanks primarily to the generosity of its readers. That's so powerful. Especially during what's been called a "media extinction event" when those looking to make a profit from the news pull back, the Mother Jones community steps in.

The months and years ahead won't be easy. Far from it. But there's no one we'd rather face the big challenges with than you, our committed and passionate readers, and our team of fearless reporters who show up every day.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.