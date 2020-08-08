I Can’t Stop Laughing at This Fox News “Scoop” on Joe Biden’s Running Mate

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

On Saturday, Fox News’ Peter Doocy announced a big campaign scoop: presumptive Democratic nominee confirmed to him that he had finally chosen a running mate. Although it’s not historically late for such a revelation—Biden himself wasn’t unveiled as President Barack Obama’s running mate until late August in 2008—the primary ended so early, and the campaign itself has been so quiet for so long that it does sort of feel like we’ve been waiting forever. Time to check out the tape of the interview and see who Biden….oh. Aha. Hahahaha. What?

If you watch the clip, you’ll see it’s technically true that Biden told Fox News he had selected a running mate, but considering that Biden also told Fox News that his running mate is Fox News‘ Peter Doocy perhaps he has, you know, not.

The Biden campaign itself has said it would likely be unveiling Biden’s pick the week of August 10th—next week. Perhaps the real news here is that a 77-year-old man is biking around without a helmet. As someone once said, “c’mon, man!”