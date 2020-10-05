After Trump’s Reckless Joyride, Biden Delivers a Dose of Common Sense About the Next Debate

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

One day after President Trump, sick with the coronavirus, defied social distancing guidelines and common sense by taking a ride in an SUV with his security detail to wave at his supporters, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivered a statement that would be unsurprising if there were anything normal about this election year.

“Listen to the science,” he said, when asked whether he would participate in another presidential debate. “If the scientists say that that it’s safe, and that the distances are safe, then I think that’s fine. I’ll do whatever the experts say is the appropriate thing to do.”

Watch the video: