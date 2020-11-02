32 mins ago

Mayor Pete Went on Fox News and Eviscerated Donald Trump. It Was Great.

Martha Asencio Rhine/Tampa Bay Times/Zuma

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg has been taking Fox News down a notch—through his appearances on Fox News.

The onetime Democratic presidential candidate has been a frequent guest on Fox News in the final weeks of the election, cutting through the network’s sycophantic coverage of President Trump while delivering a zinger or two along the way.

Buttigieg sees his appearances on Fox as an opportunity to share a liberal viewpoint with the network’s largely conservative viewers. “People are tuning into that network in good faith,” he said during an appearance on The Tonight Show. “How can I be mad at a voter or a viewer for not supporting my perspective if they’ve literally never even heard it? So it’s my job to get that perspective out there.”

Listen to some of Buttigieg’s takedowns below:

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

payment methods

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate