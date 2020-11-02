Mayor Pete Went on Fox News and Eviscerated Donald Trump. It Was Great.

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg has been taking Fox News down a notch—through his appearances on Fox News.

The onetime Democratic presidential candidate has been a frequent guest on Fox News in the final weeks of the election, cutting through the network’s sycophantic coverage of President Trump while delivering a zinger or two along the way.

Buttigieg sees his appearances on Fox as an opportunity to share a liberal viewpoint with the network’s largely conservative viewers. “People are tuning into that network in good faith,” he said during an appearance on The Tonight Show. “How can I be mad at a voter or a viewer for not supporting my perspective if they’ve literally never even heard it? So it’s my job to get that perspective out there.”

Listen to some of Buttigieg’s takedowns below: