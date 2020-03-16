Tell Us Your Story: How Are You Helping Others During the Coronavirus Crisis?

For this week’s episode of the Mother Jones Podcast, we want to hear from you: What are you doing to help others in your community during the coronavirus crisis?

Call (510) 519-MOJO. That’s (510) 519-6656‬. You’ll hear our host Jamilah King give you instructions on how to introduce yourself and leave your story on our voicemail. We may air your story on this week’s episode of the podcast.

We want to hear your stories about how you’re connecting with your community and stepping up to help those most in need. Maybe you’ve signed up to an online community billboard, or you’re registering others; perhaps you are doing groceries for older friends who can’t make it outside; maybe you’re simply FaceTiming or Skyping a more regularly to chat through some of the lonelier moments of widespread social distancing.

We’re seeing lots of strategies: Tell us yours so we can share it. That number again: (510) 519-MOJO.

Last week, listeners spanning ages, cities, and professions relayed stories of disruption: fears about paying rent and relying on credit cards, taking big hits to their businesses, and looking after the elderly. Take a listen: