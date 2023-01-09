5 hours ago

Federal Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves

A new study found that one in eight cases of childhood asthma is caused by exposure to gas stoves.

Lauren Hurley/ Associated Press

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering a ban on gas stoves, citing mounting research linking the appliance to a host of health problems including children’s asthma. In addition to a potential ban on new gas stoves, Bloomberg reports the agency is looking into setting industry-wide standards on stove emissions. 

One of the agency’s commissioners, Richard Trumka, first raised the “real possibility” of a ban last month. “We need to be talking about regulating gas stoves, whether that’s drastically improving emissions or banning gas stoves entirely,” Trumka said at the time. “And I think we ought to keep that possibility of a ban in mind because it’s a powerful tool in our tool belt and it’s a real possibility here.”

Gas stoves, as we’ve extensively reported, are shockingly dangerous—even when they’re turned off. About one in eight cases of childhood asthma is caused by exposure to gas stove emissions, a recent study concluded. So how did the appliance take over American households? Good old-fashioned industry propaganda. As Rebecca Leber reported:

For decades, sleek industry campaigns have portrayed gas stoves—like granite countertops, farm sinks, and stainless-steel refrigerators—as a coveted symbol of class and sophistication, not to mention a selling point for builders and real estate agents.

The strategy has been remarkably successful in boosting sales of natural gas, but as the tides turn against fossil fuels, defending gas stoves has become a rear guard action. While stoves were once crucial to expanding the industry’s empire, now they are a last-ditch attempt to defend its shrinking borders.

The industry has also worked extensively to block legislation seeking to reduce the prevalence of gas stoves in at least seven states.

In December 2021, a group of lawmakers, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker, wrote a letter demanding the CPSC to set new performance standards for gas appliances and educate the public on the dangers of cooking with gas. President Joe Biden also included a rebate of up to $840 in the Inflation Reduction Act for customers who purchase new electric cooking appliances.

According to Bloomberg, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is planning to open the discussion on gas stoves to the public later this winter. 

Fact:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and billionaires wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2023 demands.

payment methods

Fact:

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2023 demands.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate