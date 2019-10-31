3 hours ago

What on Earth Is This Statement From the Fraternal Order of Police?

President Donald Trump signs an executive order during the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference and Exposition, at the McCormick Place Convention Center Chicago, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)Evan Vucci / Associated Press

Here’s something to keep in mind the next time you see someone get tackled by a dozen cops for fare evasion:

Did you catch that? “…not just for police officers, but for all citizens at every level, from the indigent living on the street to the President living in the White House“? That’s the National Fraternal Order of Police very unsubtly rebuking congressional Democrats for their investigation into President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal. Trump, who has cracked jokes about police brutality and falsely accused his opponents of various capital crimes (“TREASON?”), has been warmly received by law enforcement agencies throughout his presidency, and the FOP, an organization of more than 300,000 law enforcement officers, released its statement one day after the president spoke to the International Conference of Chiefs of Police in Chicago.

Impeachment is not a legal process; it is a constitutional process. But it is unfolding in a way that’s similar to a criminal case: The House is currently in the preliminary stages of investigating reports of a high crime and/or misdemeanor, and if it decides to move forward on impeachment—the equivalent of an indictment—there will be a public trial in the Senate, where evidence will be heard and debated and the defendant will have a chance to defend himself. Due process! FOP’s concerns about transparency are all the more phony coming, as they do, from a group of people who have spent their entire careers preparing cases for grand juries—which as a rule, take place behind closed doors, with no input from defense attorneys.

But since they brought it up, this is what due process looks like to “the indigent living on the street.”

HELP US KEEP DIGGING

A generous group of donors have put up another $150,000 to double all donations and help us wind down our special Moment for Mother Jones campaign. That's huge!

Because the moment we're in right now shows exactly why a strong, fearless media is so vital to a functioning democracy. The very idea of verifiable facts is being attacked and turned into a culture war battleground. The president thinks he's above the law and lashes out at anyone who can hold him accountable. But the past few weeks have shown that even he can’t keep the truth under wraps forever.

Our job as journalists is to remain steadfast and keep digging. As a Mother Jones reader, you know that our mission is to expose what the powerful want to keep secret. Please help us do it with a donation when your gift will be doubled and go twice as far in fueling Mother Jones’ fearless journalism.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.