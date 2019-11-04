House Impeachment Probe Releases Marie Yovanovitch’s Closed-Door Testimony

The public phase of the House’s impeachment inquiry is officially underway with Monday’s release of Marie Yovanovitch’s closed-door testimony. The whistleblower at the center of the Ukraine scandal cited Yovanovitch’s abrupt dismissal as US ambassador to Ukraine back in May as one of the troubling episodes leading up to President Donald Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
While we comb through the most damning parts of Yovanovitch’s testimony, you can read the full release below:
