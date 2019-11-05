1 min ago

First, He Said the Quid Pro Quo Didn’t Happen. Now, Lindsey Graham Admits He’s Not Bothering to Look for One.

Andrew Harnik/AP

Even in the face of damning testimony and an arguably even more damning reversal from Gordon Sondland, leading Senate Republicans are still in denial: None of what is happening in the impeachment investigation means anything, how dare you ask such a dumb question, and even if it did, they wouldn’t know because they don’t know what you’re talking about.

This line of alternate-reality thinking is happening more and more frequently as things look increasingly dire for the president.

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) bluntly told reporters that the president would be acquitted if an impeachment trial took place today. (So, what happened to due process?)

And while that’s not exactly shocking from McConnell, this one is a bit more fun: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he has simply “written the whole process off” and admits he’s refused to read any of the testimonies that have been publicly released this week—testimony that pretty clearly seems to back the idea that administration officials indeed engaged in a quid pro quo. He called it a “bunch of B.S.”

On Twitter, folks were quick to point out that, just a couple of weeks ago, Graham opted for the idea that evidence of a quid pro quo by the president simply didn’t exist. 

HELP US KEEP DIGGING

A generous group of donors have put up another $150,000 to double all donations and help us wind down our special Moment for Mother Jones campaign. That's huge!

Because the moment we're in right now shows exactly why a strong, fearless media is so vital to a functioning democracy. The very idea of verifiable facts is being attacked and turned into a culture war battleground. The president thinks he's above the law and lashes out at anyone who can hold him accountable. But the past few weeks have shown that even he can’t keep the truth under wraps forever.

Our job as journalists is to remain steadfast and keep digging. As a Mother Jones reader, you know that our mission is to expose what the powerful want to keep secret. Please help us do it with a donation when your gift will be doubled and go twice as far in fueling Mother Jones’ fearless journalism.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.