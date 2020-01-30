1 hour ago

Dershowitz Just Tried To Clarify His Bonkers Statement. His Explanation Was Equally Insane.

Like many people who randomly challenge people to debate them, the President’s attorney Alan Dershowitz is now yelling that he didn’t say something that he did say.

Dershowitz said on the Senate floor on Wednesday that it is not corrupt or impeachable for a President to commit a quid pro quo if he’s doing it to get re-elected and it’s in the interest of the public. You might remember it because it was a bonkers thing to say:

The implication is that it’s in the national interest for the president to be reelected. And so they can do whatever they want to make that happen. It was widely reported, by places like the Associated Press.

Today, Dershowitz went on CNN to say that he didn’t say that. (He wrote an op-ed for the Hill to say he didn’t say it too.) And he asked Wolf Blitzer to stop saying he said it, that it was a lie.

Reader, watch the clip yourself and see if you agree. 

Dershowitz also defended his statements by saying they were entirely theoretical. “I deliberately did not talk about the facts,” he said, when discussing Trump’s motives.

Dershowitz was absent from the impeachment trial today, and the CNN interview cleared up why: he didn’t want to skip his ticket to the Super Bowl on Sunday. He also called himself  a “liberal Democrat.”

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.