In Today’s News, Dog Bites Man and California Bullet Train Faces Yet Another Cost Increase

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Here’s yet another entry from the “nobody could have predicted” file:

The California bullet train will take longer to build and cost more than previously estimated under a soon-to-be-released business plan, but plans to begin the project by linking the Bay Area to the Central Valley remain intact, according to the rail authority’s new chief executive, Brian Kelly….Kelly did not disclose the new price tag for completing the entire Los Angeles to San Francisco system.

The last cost increase was announced only last month. And of course, California is still light years away from having the money to build the train, with neither federal nor private sector funding anywhere in sight. This is nuts.