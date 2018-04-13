Trump Pardons Famous Victim of “Special Counsel Gone Amok”

Looking for news you can trust?

Donald Trump has pardoned Scooter Libby, who was convicted in 2007 of lying about his role in exposing an undercover CIA agent, Valerie Plame, because her husband was an annoyance to the Bush administration. There’s very little point to this pardon, since Libby never spent a day in jail and has long since been readmitted to the bar. However, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway explained: “Many people think that Scooter Libby was the victim of a special counsel gone amok.”

Hmmm. A special prosecutor run amok. I wonder who else might be a victim of a special prosecutor run amok? Oh right:

Why does the Mueller team have 13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters, and Zero Republicans? Another Dem recently added…does anyone think this is fair? And yet, there is NO COLLUSION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

I suppose all of Mueller’s victims deserve pardons too, don’t they? Of course they do.

On the subject of Libby, however, I’ll offer up this hot take: he was basically just a spear carrier for his boss, Vice President Dick Cheney. As long as Cheney is walking around free, I don’t really have a big problem with pardoning the fall guy.