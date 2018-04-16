Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Here’s the latest from the supergeniuses in the White House:

President Donald Trump’s senior counselor, Kellyanne Conway, slammed former FBI Director James Comey as a publicity hound who is trying to promote his new book. “The president is very confounded that this person is always able to divert the spotlight to him,” Conway said told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on the morning after his exclusive interview with Comey. “He has a very deft way of making things about him.” Conway also referred to Comey’s admission that he may have subconsciously expected Hillary Clinton to become the next president when he decided 11 days before the election to announce the reopening of an investigation into her emails. “He thought the wrong person would win,” Conway said.

First, I have no doubt that Trump is very sincerely confounded at Comey’s ability to grab the spotlight. That’s something only Trump himself is supposed to do.

Second, um, what? Conway said, “This guy swung an election. He thought the wrong person would win.” Conway is referring to Comey’s admission that he thought Hillary Clinton would win easily, which is one of the reasons he wasn’t worried about reopening the email investigation ten days before the election. So Conway is saying that Comey swung the election to Trump because he thought the “wrong person”—Hillary Clinton—would win. That’s an admission we’ve never heard from the White House before.

So was this just a case of Kellyanne Conway having too much coffee before the interview? She certainly sounds that way. Or just getting confused about the party line? Or what? She later “explained” that she was “being sarcastic.” Uh huh.

Welcome to Monday.