There’s a new poll of presidential experts out that ranks our nation’s chief executives, and Lincoln leads the list with an average rating of 95.03 out of 100. William Henry Harrison got a score of 19.02. I decided to rescale the whole thing going from 0 to 100, with Lincoln on top at Harrison at zero, since, let’s face it, Harrison is sort of zero by definition, right? Besides, I think it also more accurately represents the bottom of the range too.