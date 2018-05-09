Corrupt TV News Refuses to Say Nice Things About Donald Trump

Looking for news you can trust?

Just in case there was any doubt, Donald Trump provided his definition of “fake news” today:

The Fake News is working overtime. Just reported that, despite the tremendous success we are having with the economy & all things else, 91% of the Network News about me is negative (Fake). Why do we work so hard in working with the media when it is corrupt? Take away credentials? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018

If it’s negative, it’s fake! But here’s a weird thing: there is a new study of network news coverage today. It comes from the Media Research Center (motto: “Exposing & Combating Liberal Media Bias”). Here it is:

So where did Trump get 91 percent? Did he feel like adding that extra 1 percent gave the number more credibility? And will MRC change their chart to match Trump’s mistake? Stay tuned! In any case, Vox presents some additional data to show just how right Trump is:

Only Fox News is providing the appropriate level of Michael Cohen coverage: almost none. Meanwhile, CNN and MSNBC are spending tons of time on this non-story! Fake news!