Quote of the Day: Migrant Children Treated Worse Than FedEx Packages

Kevin DrumJun. 27, 2018 1:40 AM

G. Ronald Lopez via ZUMA

From judge Dana Sabraw of the Federal District Court in San Diego, in a ruling blasting the federal government’s separation of migrant children from their parents:

Under the present system, migrant children are not accounted for with the same efficiency and accuracy as property.

Sabraw was responding to the government’s admission that it didn’t know where it had placed all the children who have been separated from their parents, and that it might take a while to figure it all out. Because of this, they asked for more time to reunify them. He told them to get cracking instead. Good for him.

