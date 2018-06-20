We Are Hurting the Feelings of Moral Cretins and it Must Stop

Looking for news you can trust?

I’ve had my fights with Ramesh Ponnuru, but he understands just how Orwellian the arguments in favor of Trump’s family separation policy are. Hell, this tweet could have been written by Atrios:¹

This column explains that calling family separation “cruel” hurts the feelings of people who support it. https://t.co/qKi56ViyQG — Ramesh Ponnuru (@RameshPonnuru) June 19, 2018

In case you want to torture yourself by reading the column, this link should get you through the paywall.

¹Although the use of “feelings” instead of “fee fees” gives it away as counterfeit.