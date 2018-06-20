We Are Hurting the Feelings of Moral Cretins and it Must Stop

Kevin DrumJun. 20, 2018 12:29 PM

I’ve had my fights with Ramesh Ponnuru, but he understands just how Orwellian the arguments in favor of Trump’s family separation policy are. Hell, this tweet could have been written by Atrios:¹

In case you want to torture yourself by reading the column, this link should get you through the paywall.

¹Although the use of “feelings” instead of “fee fees” gives it away as counterfeit.