Friday Cat Blogging – 27 July 2018

Here’s a lovely long-lens picture of Hilbert hanging out on the roof. I love the sharpness even when the lens is zoomed to its maximum extension. In a picture like this it produces nice bokeh, and it turns out that it’s also a great way of taking closeups of flowers and such. The Sony’s lens is odd in that its maximum zoom is also its closest focusing point, which has both pros and cons. The downside is that you have to back up three feet to get good focus, and sometimes this is difficult. But usually it’s not, and the upside is that it produces very nice images with bokeh that you usually can’t get when you’re using, say, a 50mm lens from a few inches away. Hilbert approves.