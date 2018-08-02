Let’s All Collude!

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

This really does seem to be very nearly true:

We are this close to conservatives just outright saying that conspiring with Russia to sway US elections is fine as long as it produces Republicans. I bet the majority already think it; it won’t take long for someone to say it out loud. — David Roberts (@drvox) August 1, 2018

OK, but here’s the thing. What if we all decided the hell with it, collusion with foreign governments is fine? All’s fair in love and war and all that. I wonder which party would benefit the most?