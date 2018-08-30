Trump Foolishly Claims Lester Holt Doctored Interview Tape

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Donald Trump is really getting desperate:

What’s going on at @CNN is happening, to different degrees, at other networks – with @NBCNews being the worst. The good news is that Andy Lack(y) is about to be fired(?) for incompetence, and much worse. When Lester Holt got caught fudging my tape on Russia, they were hurt badly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2018

I’m sure you haven’t forgotten this, but here’s the tape of Trump’s interview with Lester Holt shortly after he fired James Comey:

This was basically an admission that he fired Comey because of the Russia investigation. It’s been out there for more than a year, just sitting around for everyone to hear over and over and over: a bald admission that Trump obstructed justice. For some reason Trump never seemed to understand just how badly he had incriminated himself in this interview, but it sounds like maybe one of his lawyers finally got through to him. So now there’s a new story: Lester Holt fudged the tape!

This is, needless to say, ridiculous and unhinged. Trump must be completely freaked out at this point, and after telling this absurd lie about fudging the tape his lawyers must be freaked out too. Telling an obvious tall tale in an effort to discredit a piece of damaging evidence does nothing except make the evidence even more damaging in a court of law. This whole thing is really starting to come unraveled.